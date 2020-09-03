6 Factors to Consider Before Hiring an SEO Agency

In 2019, Google received more than 2 trillion searches. This means, focusing on your SEO is one of the most important things you can do.

However, learning and implementing SEO can be a time-consuming and complicated task. It can also feel overwhelming to know where to start and what SEO strategies will work the best for your business.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to ensure your SEO is effective, and that is by hiring an SEO agency. By outsourcing this side of your business, you’ll be able to focus on other tasks while your website and content are optimized to be found in search.

If you are thinking of hiring an SEO agency, here are several things to consider before making the final decision.

1. Reputation

One of the best ways to choose an SEO agency is to check their reputation. Read reviews, ask for references, and look for any testimonials the company might have. If you notice a certain trend in the reviews, such as they do not respond quickly, consider if it’s something you want to deal with going forward.

2. Results

There are many benefits of SEO, and most of those benefits can be proven with simple tracking software. This is a great way to monitor campaigns and show growth and progress.

The SEO agencies you are considering should be able to provide you with proof of the results they have achieved. Ask for results before making the final decision.

3. Costs

The cost of SEO services is important, especially if you are a small company or a startup. The good news is, you can get effective SEO services at an affordable rate. Be wary of companies charging too little or too much for the services they offer.

4. Maintenance Plan

Building an SEO strategy is not a short-term process. SEO takes time to implement and is not a one-and-done process. For this reason, look for an agency that offers a long-term maintenance plan so you are getting all the updates and changes you need for the strategy to be effective.

5. Knowledge and Expertise

Whether you need contractor SEO, business-to-consumer SEO, or other specialized services, the agency you hire must have the knowledge and expertise to help you accomplish your goals. Make sure the agency you choose can meet your needs. Ask about the type of companies they work with and any specialized services they offer.

6. Website

An SEO agency’s website is one of the best indicators of how effective their services are. Check out their website on different devices to see how they implement their SEO.

Is their website user-friendly? Are they using mobile SEO? Are there broken links or slow-loading pages?

If you notice problems with their website, move on to another company.

These Are the Factors to Consider Before Hiring an SEO Agency

Hiring the right SEO agency is essential.

Start by checking out the website of the companies you are considering. Their website should be user-friendly and be found in search.

The SEO agency you choose should have a great reputation, proven results, and use white hat methods. They should also be affordable, have a long-term strategy for your success, and have the knowledge and expertise to deliver on their promises.

Carefully consider these important factors before signing on the dotted line.

