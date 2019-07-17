5 Landing Page Best Practices to Increase Conversions

No matter what kind of business you own, a landing page is essential.

A landing page is a web page that is optimized to drive a certain response from visitors. It can serve a specific response, such as capturing information or sales, or just to generally drive leads.

48% of marketers build a new landing page for each marketing campaign. But does this ensure your marketing efforts will be successful?

If you’re creating a landing page, you need to ensure your page will drive the results you want. Here are 5 landing page best practices to drive conversions.

5 Landing Page Best Practices and Strategies

Do more than just create a landing page! Here are 5 landing page strategies that can help get you conversions.

1. Provide Multiple Buttons and Links

The goal of your landing page is to have one goal. Whether that’s a CTA or action, one goal ensures you can easily track response rates. How do you ensure your visitors meet that goal?

Offer many buttons, links, forms, or anything you can use to drive the desired action.

2. Remove Website Site Navigation

This seems like an odd strategy, but hear us out.

You want to drive your website visitors throughout the landing page funnel.

Why would you want visitors directing themselves through the page? Remove any website navigation that helps them make their own decision on website navigation.

The best example is having all the information and the CTA button/link/form in the center of the page. If you can, remove other page links to ensure your visitor doesn’t get distracted.

3. Target Your Landing Page to Your Niche

How well do you know your audience? If you have a good idea of what your audience wants, you’ll realize this will give you a positive edge.

Always avoid a generic and cliché page, design, and details. Target your niche and your audience.

Use design that entices your customers, use industry lingo only they will understand, and include any trends or events in your niche, if applicable.

4. Create a Solution

A classic advertising strategy is identifying a problem and offering a solution.

You’ll notice this classic advertising strategy can come in handy to your product page. If your company can offer a solution to an issue, then mention this in your copy.

Common examples include “waiting too long for shipping,” “watching too many ads,” and “can’t achieve a specific goal.”

5. Offer Different Pricing Tiers (If Applicable)

If your business offers services that range in price, state these prices on your landing page. If a service is free or cheap, your visitors risk very little signing up.

If they realize they need more from the free or basic service, your pricing tier shows they can easily upgrade and only pay a small increase.

From Products to Services: Landing Pages Can Help You Gain Leads

Are you hosting a campaign? A landing page can ensure your visitors respond the way you want them to. Use these landing page best practices to ensure you have a successful campaign.

