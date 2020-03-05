Let’s Get Digital: 5 Must-Know Digital Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

Are you thinking of giving up on your digital marketing efforts? Before you throw in the towel, it’s worth giving things another try.

Digital marketing is vital if you want to be successful online. When 78% of internet users conduct product research online before buying, you can’t afford to not get your business in front of these people.

If you’re new to digital marketing, you might be overwhelmed with all the information out there. Below are five digital marketing tips that will help you get your new marketing campaign started.

1. Optimize Your Website

It isn’t enough to get people to your website. You need to covert some of those people into regular readers and customers. Otherwise, you’re throwing your ad dollars away.

Read into conversion optimization and apply what you learned to your site. Even a small increase can lead to significant results longterm.

2. Do Your SEO Work

Google should be a primary concern for any digital marketing strategy. It’s still one of the biggest traffic sources on the internet. If you can get top rankings, you can take advantage of free traffic well into the future.

Optimize your meta-information on each of your pages to increase your chance of ranking. Once you’ve done your on-site work, find backlink opportunities that will help increase the authority of your website.

3. Get on Social Media

It’s hard to reach people online when you aren’t on the platforms they hang out on. Social media is where that’s at these days.

Learn about your audience demographics and create accounts on all the platforms that match those demographics. You want to create content on social media that potential customers will enjoy. If it’s good enough, people will become fans of your page and start sharing with their friends.

4. Don’t Throw Money Into Ad Campaigns

It’s tempting to throw money at your new advertisements in the beginning. The problem is, new ad campaigns are most likely going to lose money in the beginning.

Use the start of your ad campaigns to gather data. This data will help you optimize your campaign to start seeing a return. Don’t increase your budget until you find a winning campaign that gives you a solid return on your money.

5. Talk to an Expert

If nothing you do is working, you aren’t out of luck. There are plenty of experts out there you can hire to help you make your digital advertising efforts profitable.

A company like Quickr Marketing will help you find your audience, create marketing material, and start your marketing campaigns. You might spend more upfront, but you can see a more significant return in the future.

There Are More Digital Marketing Tips Out There

The world of online advertising is vast. There isn’t one post that will tell you everything you need to know. Make sure to keep looking for more digital marketing tips so you can continue optimizing your approach and keep getting new customers.

If you’re looking for more tips that will help you online, head back to our blog. You’ll find our latest marketing tips that will help you grow your company.