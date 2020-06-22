Lead Generation Software: 6 of the Best Tools For Small Businesses

Did you know that only 4 percent of those who visit your website are typically ready to make a purchase?

Such sparse numbers call for lead generation tactics that draw quality traffic to your site. To do this at scale, you need to invest in robust lead generation software that automates your process to buoy your sales funnel.

Here’s a look at six essential lead generation tools you can rely on for your business.

What’s Lead Generation Software?

Lead nurturing is a critical part of your sales mechanism. Essentially, it’s the process through which you deliver necessary and useful content to buyers at each stage of the purchase journey. Nurturing leads gets you to hold their hand through each buying stage before the sales team can finally close the deal.

Lead generation tools are software-based, and they help by automating several steps of your lead nurturing process.

Some of the steps you automate for better results include attracting and engaging visitors to your website and gathering and storing their information.

How Do Lead Generation Tools Work?

Each lead generation tool is adept at some critical specialized functions. However, regardless of the many options on the table, there are some core functions all these solutions handle.

1. Reduce Your Workload

Whenever a lead’s information changes, it’s up to you to figure that out and update it. As your database grows, this can become tedious. Lead generation tools help keep your information up-to-date so you can spend more time on other critical matters.

2. Attract More Visitors

An exceptional lead generation tool relies on strategies such as search engine optimization (SEO) to draw organic traffic to your site. These tools also blend SEO with paid search strategies such as pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to ensure you get as much relevant traffic you can to your website.

3. Improve Lead Quality

Part of the reason you need lead generation tools is that they don’t only focus on generating traffic. Rather, these tools emphasize attracting and capturing high-quality traffic, which turns into high-quality leads.

The closer they are to the buying journey, the more qualified the prospects are, which potentially increases your conversion rate.

4. Better Timing

Timing is critical in lead nurturing. If you engage with your prospects at the wrong time, you risk losing them. Lead generation tools will help you track each prospect’s timeline, so you don’t make mistakes and avoid oversights that can jeopardize a sale.

Top Lead Generation Tools to Try Out

So you want to put some lead generation tools to the test. But with so many options available, which ones are the most recommended?

1. Visitor Queue

Visitor Queue is software that identifies anonymous website traffic for you to nurture them as leads. As a Lead Forensics alternative, Visitor Queue offers some advantages over its peers.

Visitor Queue lets you pay for an unlimited number of emails and phone contacts. You can also use the tool for an unlimited number of websites per plan. If you need to tag the information for easy categorizing, Visitor Queue has you covered.

Visitor Queue is also cheaper than other options starting at $29 a month. You can opt for an annual plan or pay month-to-month. If you want to test it out first, Visitor Queue offers a 14-day free trial.

2. Prospect.io

Prospect.io’s a sales automation platform that helps you take the effort out of repetitive lead generation tasks. You can place these tasks on autopilot when you use this tool to focus your time and energy on that which brings more business in.

Prospect.io is integrated with the top sales platforms. These include Salesforce, HubSpot, Close.io, and Pipedrive. That gives you flexibility in enhancing sales tools you are invested in.

You can pay monthly for Prospect.io at $99 or opt for an annual plan that charges $74 a month.

3. Survey Anyplace

Collecting feedback from your customers through surveys is critical to improving your value proposition. Thus, you need a reliable tool to uncover critical insights.

Survey Anyplace makes it easy for you to develop relevant customer satisfaction quizzes or surveys that improve your lead generation efforts. With this tool, it’s possible to transfer leads you generate to your customer relationship management (CRM) system.

You can test Survey Anyplace out using the free basic plan. If you like what you see, you can level up to the $25 per month paid plan to get a starting count of 400 responses.

4. Voila Norbert

Do you need to find a lead’s email address? Voila Norbert is the tool for the job. All you need to do is enter the name of the person whose email you’d like to look up along with their company name. Voila Norbert automatically identifies their email address for you to reach out to.

Voila Norbert offers paid plans for users that need bulk email identification. However, if you need this service but don’t want to pay upfront for these plans, there is a plan at $0.10 per lead for pay-as-you-users.

5. Extole

Personal recommendations are powerful. As an example, 84% of people trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

Extole is a tool that helps you leverage customers who enjoy your service as promoters helping you generate more leads. You can invite clients to refer their friends or family through social channels. For anyone who’s referred that turns into a customer, both them and the person that referred them receive a reward.

The beauty behind Extole is that it tracks all this data to create a testimonial trial for your business. You can request a demo to learn the features and get a quote customized for your needs.

6. Leadfeeder

Leadfeeder is a tool that shows you the companies that visit your website even if they never fill out a contact form or get in touch. Using Leadfeeder, you can identify the contact information for employees at these companies and initiate a conversation.

To use this tool, you install a tracker. There is a 14 free-trial period to test the tool out, after that, you pay a monthly fee starting at $55.

Generate Quality Traffic Sustainably

For your sales funnel to deliver, you need to draw in traffic. But not any traffic will do. You need to invest in lead generation software tools that help you drum up high-quality traffic that’s further down the buying journey. Survey the various solutions in the market to identify the tool that most solves your firm’s lead generation needs sustainably.

