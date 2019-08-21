Keeping Up With Your Content: The Top Content Marketing Tips for 2019

Did you know that more than half of all web traffic is driven by organic search? This means that if a user finds your site, it’s probably because they entered a search query that led them there.

But how do you get your website to turn up on search engines? The key is to fill your website with the kind of high-quality, relevant content your potential customers will be looking for.

Ready to step up your content strategy? Check out these content marketing tips to get started today!

1. Publish Regularly

Effective content marketing is not a one-and-done deal. To execute an effective content strategy, you need to be regularly creating new and unique content.

The best publishing schedule is different for every site. The important thing is that you have one–whether that’s daily, weekly, or monthly.

2. Stay Relevant

There is no point in developing regular content if it’s not what your readers are looking to read. This is why it’s important to create relevant, timely content.

Consider making a content calendar that helps you plan posts according to the time of the year. Be careful to stay flexible, however, so that you can post updates and reactions to events that are happening in real time.

To stay on top of the latest topics, do some research into trends. Use the trending topics feature on Twitter to see what people are talking about.

3. Create Evergreen Content

Relevant, up-to-date content is important to keep your blog fresh. But it is also important to write evergreen content that people will continue to search for over time. Topics like how-tos, product reviews, and interviews are great examples of evergreen content.

Evergreen content is great, because it is like a gift that keeps on giving. You’ll generate more traffic when it is published, and will continue to generate content as people search for that topic covered.

4. Use Social Media to Push Out Content

The rule “if you will build it, they will come,” does not apply to content marketing. If you want to drive users to your site, it’s not enough to simply post the article and hope readers show up.

Instead, it’s important to also share the content where your readers are. This means using your social media platforms to push out your content, and encourage interaction with it.

5. Find a Trustworthy Content Marketing Firm

There are many strategies you can implement on your own to improve your content marketing strategy. But working with a good content marketing firm can take your site to the next level.

Working with a knowledgeable firm will help you identify what types of content are working, and which need more work. You can also develop targeted campaigns, and A/B testing to determine what works best. A site like ignitedigital.com can help you get started.

Put These Content Marketing Tips to Work

With these content marketing tips in hand, you will soon be on your way to driving high-quality traffic to your site.

