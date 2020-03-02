Is It Time to Rebrand? 4 Top Tips for How to Rebrand a Company

A prospect only needs ten seconds to form a perception about your brand.

That small window can either boost your sales or contribute to the sales that you continue missing. With such a background, it is clear to see why many businesses invest significantly in rebranding activities.

If you need to reshape your company’s image, then here is a compact guide to help you learn how to rebrand a company successfully.

What Is Rebranding?

Simply put, rebranding is the altering of your firm’s corporate image and perception.

Your company’s brand is made up of the perception that your employees, customers, and prospects have of your business. An easily recognizable brand builds high trust in your customers, and that helps you ward off the competition. A good brand should also make it easy for customers to know what you do and how you do it.

How to Rebrand a Company Successfully

Executing a rebranding can be a process that spans various aspects, and for you to succeed, you need to know how to handle the many responsibilities involved. Here are some valuable tips to help you roll out your rebranding successfully.

1. Ask Yourself If You Need to Rebrand

It might seem superfluous, but making a precise determination if indeed, rebranding is the best strategy matters. Since rebranding implies a change of name and service or product offering, you need to be sure that it’s the most effective option.

You should only commit to a rebranding strategy if there are compelling (and clear) strategic, customer-centric reasons that can transform your firm.

2. Communicate, Communicate, Communicate

The most significant risk in rebranding is losing your customer base. If you fail to handle the process correctly, you might erode your top-line.

Therefore, you need to involve and include your customer base in the process continually. Not only do your clients get to understand why you are switching up your image (like in this rebrand announcement), but clear and constant communication allays any fears creeping in about your products or services.

If you manage the communication process transparently, you won’t erode your reputation and make your clients more hesitant.

3. Map out the Timelines

Once you decide to rebrand the business, you need to know how long the entire process will take. Resist the temptation to hasten the things, especially as you reach the tail end of the rebrand.

Before making any public announcements that commit your company to a rebrand, ensure you map out the timeline for each part of the process. That will help you estimate how to communicate with your customers, and also inform your budget estimates best.

4. Get Buy-In From Your Team

Rebranding is a team effort. As such, you will need to get your team to buy-in to the process early on. Any team member who is not on board with the transformation will inadvertently become a stumbling block to it.

Develop and present a well-articulated strategy for the rebrand to your team. Respond to any questions empathetically to ensure your staff don’t feel neglected as you change the organization’s course.

Control the Narrative

The perception prospects and existing customers have of your business is inextricably tied to your company’s fortunes. Therefore, when you need to reshape the firm’s image, you should first take the time to study how to rebrand a company successfully to ensure you protect your brand’s reputation.

Do you want to grow your business?