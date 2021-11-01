Small Business Brief

Marketing

Implementing Local Marketing Strategies That Actually Convert


Running a small business isn’t easy. If you run one of the 30 million small businesses in the United States, we can’t blame you for wanting to pull ahead of your competition. 

However, it’s going to be impossible to beat out your competitors if you’re not using innovative local marketing strategies. 

The 2020s are going to be all about smart marketing for the small business owner. If you want to succeed in this decade, you’re going to need to figure out how you can get specific about the world of local marketing.

This article will walk you through what you need to know about local marketing and help you convert leads into sales. 

Local SEO 

You’ve probably heard of SEO — it’s the process of filling your website with select keywords so that it winds up on the top of search engine results. This is important because very few people even make it to the second page of search engine results

However, you can get even more specifically focused and try to hone in on local search engine results. This is especially important if you live in a small town. You’ll be able to gain the attention of those around you and bring them into your store. 

Local SEO helps because it shows people that you provide the products that they care about. When they’re making the snap decision to choose a business in your industry, it helps them choose you.

We recommend you find a good local SEO company to take you through some of the complexities of local SEO, like local citations

Offer a Referal Program 

Local marketing is all about word of mouth. You want to become the talk of the town and make your business that one that’s on everyone’s minds. 

A great way to do this is to offer discounts for any customers that refer a friend. These referrals will get more people walking through your door. Even if these referred people don’t stay around, the hype that you create is far more likely to stick. 

Target Local Users on Social Media Posts

Social media is hyper-important to any business operating in the 2020s. However, if you want to focus on those customers who are close by, it’s best to target those in your area. 

Most social media sites give you the option to specifically focus on the people in your area. You should also conduct some research on the interests of local social media users, so you can appeal to the things they enjoy. 

Embrace Local Marketing Strategies 

You might not expect it at first, but there are a ton of ways that local marketing differs from other forms of marketing. Focus on local SEO, offer a referral program, and target local users on your social media posts, and you’re far more likely to succeed. 

For more articles like this, check out our "digital marketing" section.



