How to Successfully Market an Outdoor Brand

If you own an outdoor outfitter or similar small business, you’ll want to read this article. Click here to learn how to successfully market an outdoor brand!

Are you looking to grow your outdoor outfitter business and bring in new customers?

Having a solid marketing strategy in place can help, but many small businesses don’t know where to begin. Some end up making costly mistakes.

Read on for our top five tips to successfully market an outdoor brand, grow your business, and connect with passionate customers!

1. Know Your Customer

One key aspect of marketing that many small businesses overlook is customer research.

Make sure you have a strong understanding of your customers’ wants, needs, and goals. Every time you promote a product or service, keep your audience in mind.

Customer research can be as simple as sending out email surveys or posting polls on your site. You can also create focus groups to learn about your target audience and its spending habits.

Let’s say you discover that your ideal customer is interested in offroading. In this case, you could write a blog post about time tested recovery solution offroad jacks explained by a professional.

2. Get Down with Data

Once you’ve done customer research, you’ll have a wealth of data to work with to properly market your outdoor brand.

In addition to customer data, a strong marketing strategy will use competitor data. It will also include website and social media analytics based on which you can make better decisions.

In 2018, the amount of data and analytics available to marketers is immense. Use this to your advantage to know what promotional channels and messaging will work best for your brand.

3. Get Social

Outdoor brands are highly visual. With the opportunity to use scenic outdoor content, they have an advantage on social media.

Build up a following on platforms like Instagram by posting images and videos that will resonate with your audience.

You could share landscape photos, outdoor tips, or even a video series of how-to and survival guides.

For inspiration, look at the content strategy of bigger brands like REI and Patagonia.

4. Don’t Fear Advertising

Online advertising is an affordable way to capture a larger reach with your outdoor brand content.

Use Facebook Advertising and Google Adwords to market to your ideal customers with irresistible offers.

If your outdoor brand is mostly selling products, follow marketing practices used by e-commerce stores. These principles will apply to your business as well.

5. Have a Path to Follow Up

Successful marketing relies on multiple touchpoints to turn a cold audience into a raving fan base that will buy your products or services.

With that in mind, it’s important to always prepare follow-up procedures to reach out to leads over a period of time. This will create both new and repeat business.

Set up retargeting ads so that people who visit your website will be reminded of your brand as they surf the web.

Strong email marketing campaigns will keep interested potential customers in the loop with what your outdoor brand’s mission, special deals, and more!

Ready to Market Your Outdoor Brand?

These tips offer a wide-sweep of marketing ideas to help you grow your outdoor brand!

If you’re not sure where to start, perform a quick audit of your current marketing efforts. This will help you determine what is working and what isn’t.

Looking for more tips on growing your business? Our small business blog has tons of information on digital marketing, branding, and finance!