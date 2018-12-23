How to Promote Your Motorcycle Training Course Like a Boss

There are more than 8 million motorcycles registered in the United States. Regardless if they’re riding a Harley or a Honda, these riders have one thing in common — they had to learn how to ride it!

And where did millions of these people learn how to ride? They took a motorcycle training course.

If you’re a rider who decided to open up your own training school recently — congrats!

You get to share your knowledge and passion for motorcycles while being your own boss. How’s your enrollment so far?

If you need a boost, we’ve got five easy tips for marketing your motorcycle school.

1. Who’s Your Target Audience?

The first step is marketing 101. You have to think about who your target audience is. Who does your school cater too?

The largest demographic of bike owners in the U.S. are people aged 30-49. Close to 15% of this age group owns a motorcycle. Before they buy that bike, they need to know how to ride it.

This means you may want to hold classes for beginners and advanced riders. If your motorcycle safety course works with your local DMV, that’s a huge selling point.

Does it focus on racing? If it does, do you offer classes for both dirt bikes and supermoto?

Think about an all-inclusive approach as opposed to having one niche.

2. Increase Your SEO

Once you know who your target audience is, you need to make sure you’re getting their attention. That means, having a website that uses the best search engine optimization techniques (SEO).

There are five SEO tricks to increase your web traffic:

Research the right keywords Build backlinks Optimize your site’s images Make a faster, user-friendly site Restructure your content

Now, you might need the help of an SEO expert or web designer. But, it will be worth the investment.

No. 5, though, you can do on your own. In fact, if you want to sell your school as an authority, it may be better if you or one of your employees handles the content.

You know terms the average Joe freelancer may not. You also know what interests riders. Both of these will put you on the path to engaging content.

Check out other sites that offer motorcycle riding lessons and get a feel for how they’re marketing themselves. Click here for a great example on how one school focuses on different aspects of racing.

3. Improve Your Social Media Presence

There are now billions of active social media users worldwide. That means if you don’t have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter, you better get signed up.

It’s not enough to only sign up though. You need to grow a following, share your awesome content, and use social media as free advertising.

Do you have an event coming up? Tweet about it.

Have dozens of photos of riders from your last session? Post them on Instagram.

Make a video compilation of what riders learn at your school and upload it to YouTube.

The more shares, likes, and views you get, the more people will know who you are and what you’re about. That leads to more students which means bigger profits.

4. Bring Your Motorcycle Training Course to the People

You may not be able to hold a pop-up event, but you can have a presence at community events.

Talk to your local municipality about upcoming fairs and gatherings. See if you can rent a booth or space.

Sell them on the idea that your school promotes safe riding. In turn, you’re providing a service that improves your community.

5. Start a Promotional Calendar

Offer special discounts or promotions during the month. The number of women riders is increasing, so offer a BOGO deal for ladies on Wednesdays.

Have anyone who signs up for a course using a special Twitter code receive 10% off. Hand out a free beanie or t-shirt to new students. Work with a local biker dealer and see if you can partner for some great deals.

Whatever you come up with, blog about it, shoot a video, post it on Facebook. Build your brand so you’re the only motorcycle training school anyone will consider.

Starting a riding school is exciting and allows you to share your passion. Right now, someone in your community is looking for a school exactly like yours.

But, will they find you?

If you want to attract new riders to your motorcycle training course, our five easy tips will help.

