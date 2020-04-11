How to Create Great Business Blog Posts: A Useful Guide

Once upon a time, blogs were a place to write about your weekend, do giveaways, and talk about your favorite books. You could quickly easily make a free blog and be publishing posts in minutes.

Those days are long gone though. Now, blogs are a huge part of business websites.

A business blog is an integral part of a successful marketing plan. If you’re new to blogging or new to business blogging, follow our guide to create great posts.

1. Post Useful and Relevant Information

This one might be the most overwhelming task of all. If you don’t have the time, aren’t a great writer, or don’t know about blogging, outsourcing is the best option. You can get great content from an employee, a content writer, or a marketing agency.

Whether you write the content yourself or outsource it, make sure the posts are full of useful and relevant information to your readers. If you have a hardware store, posts about DIY projects are useful and valuable to your readers.

2. Make Sure Your Content is Evergreen

Evergreen content is content that is always relevant. It’s not limited to a certain time period or event and doesn’t contain statistics that will change. Basically, evergreen content is something that will always be of interest to your readers.

Evergreen content could be an FAQ series where you answer reader questions, provide tutorials or recipes, or explain industry-specific terms or phrases.

Finally, this isn’t to say that you can’t post about timely topics, but make sure there is a good balance of evergreen content with time-specific content.

3. Post Consistently

Even though your content is evergreen and is always relevant to readers, that doesn’t mean you should post a few times a year and then forget about your blog otherwise. This also doesn’t mean you have to post every day.

Rather, you should pick a few days of the week, say Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and consistently post on those days. Your readers will know to look for posts then. It’s easy to include a follow button on your blog where readers can get notified when new posts are up.

4. Create an Attention-Grabbing Headline and Intro

You’ll never get readers to read your great content if you don’t get them to your blog. Make sure your posts have attention-grabbing headlines and intros that compel readers to keep reading.

Your posts should also follow SEO practices to make sure they are coming up in search engines. This is where outsourcing can help, as content creators will understand SEO principles and can incorporate them into their writing.

5. Include a Call to Action (CTA)

The end of your posts should always include a call to action (CTA) that invites the reader to do something. This can include the ability to share the post on social media (include social media buttons at the bottom of your post to make this simple), visit your product or services page, or contact you for an appointment, consultation, etc.

A Business Blog is an Essential Marketing Tool

You might think that a website is enough, but the reality is that you need a business blog as well. It is an effective way to generate traffic to your site and inform readers about your industry and business. Make sure to keep those readers coming back with content that’s timely, useful, and relevant.

