How to Create a Franchise Marketing Strategy (And Why You Need One)

If you’re looking for a new way to develop your business, it might be time to start franchise marketing. Click here to learn how you can create a game plan.

Did you know the success rate of franchises is greater than 90%? If so, then you should relay this message to your audience of potential franchisees.

When you’re the owner of a franchise, it seems easy to be profitable. This is especially true when you have a franchise which is already somewhat popular.

But, this doesn’t mean you don’t need to have a franchise marketing strategy in place. If you don’t already have one or don’t feel the need for one, then this article is for you.

Let’s take a closer look at why you need one.

Why You Need a Franchise Marketing Strategy

First things first – why in the world do you need a marketing strategy for your franchise? Well, your goal is to bring aboard more franchisees to make your franchise more profitable.

Unless you’re the owner of McDonald’s, you’re going to need a way to get the word out about your franchise opportunity.

There are different methods you can use, including local, print, and digital marketing. For the sake of this article, we’ll focus on digital marketing.

Next, we’ll review how to market a franchise via the web.

Creating Optimized Content

The key to building visibility on the web is content. And the only way to ensure it reaches the right audience is to optimize it. This means placing keywords in your content to ensure it shows up in the search engine results of your target audience.

You’ll need a blog set up on your franchise website to drive traffic to. The topics you should cover should be on everything your audience has questions or concerns about. Cover all the basics and more.

For instance, how franchises work, why start a franchise, how to get funding for a franchise, and common mistakes to avoid.

Narrowing Down Your Market

At first, you may be tempted to direct your content and franchise marketing towards everyone. But this is a sure fire way to waste your time and money.

It’s good to have several customer profiles, detailing their gender, age, location, desires, and concerns of each. This way, when you write your content, you can write specifically for them. This is important whether you’re writing content or creating franchisee advertisements.

Guiding Visitors Through the Marketing Funnel

Now, as you’re creating content for your target audience, it’s important to keep the marketing funnel in mind. This hones in on the buyer’s journey, providing the right content at the right time.

For instance, those at the beginning of the funnel are still learning about becoming a franchisee and may not know much at all. So the content you create here should encompass everything to do with owning a franchise and its benefits.

Then those in the middle of the funnel are in the consideration stage. These individuals need more incentive to cross over to the purchase stage. The content you create here should include more in-depth information, such as ebooks, ultimate guides, and other content which can help them make the transition to a franchisee.

Last, the decision stage is when they’re ready to make the purchase. If you have them, you can share white papers, case studies, and reports to back up why being a franchisee of your franchise is worthwhile.

Creating Your Franchise Marketing Strategy

As you can see, there’s a lot to creating a franchise marketing strategy. However, you can always enlist the help of experts.

As you can see, there's a lot to creating a franchise marketing strategy. However, you can always enlist the help of experts.