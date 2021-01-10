How to Choose a Press Release Distribution Service for Your Business

The news has faced un’press’edented attacks over the last few years. But don’t be deterred, it is still one of the primary ways people hear about what’s going on in our everyday lives.

So naturally, it is the first way to get the news out concerning things you need people to know about. But how do you make that happen? By choosing the best press release distribution service.

Having one is certainly beneficial, over 70 percent of press releases came by way of these services, and 60 percent of that were via wire services.

If you are on the hunt for a good quality press service, here are some things you should keep in mind as you continue your search.

1. Distribution Channels

What outlets, services, and various sites do the service provide? This one of the most crucial questions when trying to decide on a firm to handle your releases.

Do they tip the scoop to specific media outlets or do they just use the PR Newswire? Or do they use both?

Some services have different tiered services, only granting you premier access for becoming members of the higher tiers. Do they offer local distribution options? Be sure to look at this as well.

2. Easy Usage

No matter how good the service is if it’s ineffective and difficult to use due to complex configurations, why even use it?

A good service will make it comprehensive and easy to use. Keep in mind that if it doesn’t make sense to you, it probably won’t make sense to use for others either, and this is important for you to keep things organized and easy to access.

Do not waste time on complicated services. Ask to see a demo to gauge its accessibility, check out other reviews, and go from there.

3. List of Outlets

Which outlets does the service cover for you? This list should include outlets such as

Regular news websites,

Aggregators like Google and Bing

Social and mainstream media outlets,

News and infotainment content systems and others

Of course, this is subject to the costs, especially if it is part of a tiered system.

4. Affordability

Now everything else can make sense, but if the costs are not looking good, then you’ve wasted your time. Although some services will allow you to release things for the great price of free, there are also tiered memberships like previously mentioned.

If the tiered accesses are reputable and well worth the money, then you should indulge in the conversation. If not, find another service that gives you a more attractive offer.

Choosing the Best Press Release Distribution Service

When handling your breaking news scoops, you have to choose the best press release distribution service for you and your company. Know your target audience, and what services you expect to have.

People need to know the information you have to share. Don’t deprive them of that. Let your press release service handle it.

