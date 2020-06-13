How to Build a Digital Marketing Funnel That Works for Your Business

About a third of small businesses are spending up to $2,500 a month on their digital advertising and metrics. If you’re going to spend that much, though, you want to be sure you’re seeing the results.

One of the best things you can do is focus on building a digital marketing funnel. The funnel helps you move people from leads to happy customers in a more effective manner.

This quick guide will help you build a better funnel for your business.

Determine the Goal

The first step in creating a digital marketing funnel is to decide on a goal. What do you want to achieve with your funnel?

For many companies, the answer is getting someone to buy your product. This doesn’t always have to be the answer, though. You might want to increase repeat sales or improve customer loyalty.

Other goals can include increasing traffic and awareness.

Once you’ve decided on a goal, you can focus on how you’ll achieve it.

Understand Your Audience

Before we get to making a digital marketing funnel, there’s one more thing to consider: your audience. You need to know your audience to build your funnel and achieve your goal.

Let’s suppose you wanted to drive more traffic to your website. Without doing any research on your audience, you decide to advertise on Facebook. After all, Facebook has the largest social media user base.

Unfortunately, your website is aimed at college-aged people. They tend to be more active on other platforms, so you don’t achieve your traffic targets.

Knowing your audience also helps you know what they need from you. Is price an important consideration to them? Or do they care most about exclusivity?

Building Your Digital Marketing Funnel

Now for the fun stuff. You get to determine what your funnel will look like.

You need to consider developing content for three separate stages:

Top of the funnel (TOFU)

Middle of the funnel (MOFU)

Bottom of the funnel (BOFU)

What’s the difference? People at the top of the funnel have different needs than those who are at the bottom. BOFU content aims to closing sales, while TOFU content works at building awareness.

An ad campaign to drive awareness about your product might link to a blog post about the advantages of it. MOFU content might look at pricing and comparisons to other products. BOFU content offers up a deal that finally gets some to click “buy.”

What’s at each part of the funnel will look a little bit different depending on your audience and your goal. If you want someone to sign up for a newsletter, BOFU content won’t focus on selling, but getting them to subscribe.

Select Your Channels

Finally, you’ll pick your channels. If you’re trying to get people to sign up for an e-learning course, YouTube might be a good place to advertise. If you’re showcasing the latest fashions, the Instagram might suit you better.

Don't forget about the different kinds of advertising too. How-to videos, blogs, banner ads, and more all have a place in your digital strategy.

Building a digital marketing funnel can seem a little overwhelming. When you have a goal in mind and understand your audience, how to build an effective funnel will become much clearer.

