How Does the UV Curing Process Work for Printing? 5 Facts You Should Know

If you’re spending a fortune on your marketing because of printing, you need to look into UV curing.

This is a simple change you could make to save money, have less waste, and improve the quality of your marketing materials.

As a small business, your marketing tactics should be a priority for you. Don’t you want them to look as good as they can get?

To learn more about UV curing and why you should make the switch, you may want to read some facts about this technique below.

What is UV Curing?

UV curing is a technique for drying during the printing process. It plays a big role in making luxury materials look well-made.

This technique is a photochemical process. High-intensity UV lighting instantly cures (dries) ink, adhesives, and material coating. The method gives a lot of benefits over regular drying methods because it creates faster production speeds, fewer rejection rates, and superior bonding.

UV curing is also excellent for drying because it gives the material a more scratch and solvent resistant surface.

This specific drying technique was created in the 1960s and more industries started to use the method later on, such as automotive, telecommunications, and more.

It has grown into something quite large since then and has displaced the traditional drying methods, such as conventional water and solvent-based techniques. It provides better quality and is more environmentally friendly.

1. Multiple Materials

UV curing technology is able to be used while printing on different materials.

You can use it on paper, but you can also use it on glass, wood, plastic, and metal.

This is great news for a small business that is trying to market itself because you have more options and can still use this wonderful technique for printing.

2. How It Works

Instead of using heat, UV curing uses light. A photochemical reaction occurs that makes the drying process work.

Liquid oligomers and monomers are mixed with photoinitiators before they are exposed to ultraviolet energy.

Within seconds, the products that are meant to be dried are going to harden.

3. It Improves Physical Properties

UV curing systems are great because it makes the appearance more glossy and it helps with resistance against abrasions.

The system also provides:

Better chemical resistance

Elasticity

Hardness

Greater strength

Resistance to cracking

4. Less Space Needed

Drying ovens take up a lot of space. Typical UV curing systems for printing only take up about 50 to 100 square feet of your small business’s floor space.

A drying oven can be anywhere between 500 to 1000 square feet for reference.

When you’re paying for the location of your business, you need to take advantage of all of the space you have available.

5. Reduces Waste

Since UV curing is so fast, there is a lot less scrap that is produced. It only takes a few seconds and if you see any problems, you will see them right away.

Other drying methods can take several days to dry and then quality control needs to be done as well. This leads to a lot more waste and scrap than what a UV curing system would require.

Want to Give It a Try?

Now that you’re interested in UV curing, you should check out making the transition as soon as possible.

It will give you greater savings and higher-quality products overall.

Check out our website for some more great tips on running your small business!