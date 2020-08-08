Grow Your Startup! 7 of the Top Business Branding Tips for 2020

A proper brand represents who you are as a business and how you want the market to see you. Without a solid brand, it’s not likely that you’ll survive in any industry these days.

Business branding is important for your start-up because it helps communicate who you are, what you do, and what level of service and quality the market can expect from you. Consumers are bombarded with hundreds of marketing messages a day and competition is fierce. A strong brand will help you stand out from your competitors.

With a professional brand, it is easier for consumers to trust you and give you their business. A reputable brand is also great for employee engagement and loyalty as working for a popular brand is a source of pride for most people. The bottom line is that you will generate more business with a strong brand.

Read on for 7 brilliant business branding tips to increase your brand visibility as well as your bottom line.

1. Know Who You Are

The first tip for building a business brand is to get clear about who you are as a business and why you exist. The most successful brands have very clear identities and purposes. Here are some questions you can ask to help you identify your brand identity are:

Who are we?

Why did we start this business?

What makes us different from other companies?

What solutions do we offer?

Why should people care about us?

Digging deep and answering these questions will help set you apart as a brand. Consumers that identify with your values and vision will gravitate towards you due to your clarity of purpose.

2. Know Your Customer

Another important tip to create a reputable brand is to know your customer. Conduct in-depth research on your ideal consumers to find out what they need and value. You can go as far as building a persona of your target consumer.

This process involves profiling your ideal client and detailing as much information about their personality as possible. This includes everything from their name, age, demographics, goals, values, needs, pain points, and behavior. Having a clear picture of your customer will make it easier to know how to tailor your business branding to appeal to your clients.

3. Create a Brand Identity and Voice

Your brand identity and voice will help set the tone for the ideal customer that you’re targeting. If your company is a brand that aims to empower girls and the target market is teenage girls, your voice may be informal, quirky, and playful. This will be very different from a brand targeting 50-year-old men.

Once you choose your voice you should use it consistently in your communications across all platforms. Your voice and image should be the same on your website, social media pages, online advertisements, and printed materials and signage.

Even the type of packaging you use should reflect your brand identity. The right packaging design company can help you come up with the best packaging for your brand

4. Maintain a Consistent Social Media Presence

Social media is a very powerful tool to use when trying to create brand awareness. Over 45% of the world’s population equating to over 3.5 billion people use social media.

The best thing about it is that it is free to post and market yourself on social media. So, with a bit of creativity, you can greatly increase your brand’s awareness without breaking the bank.

5. Blog Regularly

BrandBuddah found that brands that blog generate 67% more leads than those that don’t. Writing regular blog posts is a great way to communicate your brand identity and values. Use keyword search tools to find out what your consumers are searching for online and create content that meets their needs.

If your blog articles keep featuring on the first page of google searches you will attract a lot of new leads and clients while creating a trusted brand online. Get a content calendar to help you in scheduling the best number of social mead and blog posts to increase your brand awareness.

6. Business Branding Requires Exceptional Customer Service

73% of people love certain brands because of their great customer service. In fact, the provision of excellent customer service is the easiest way to get a cultish brand following.

A brand like Amazon started as a small start-up but eventually outgrew and even bankrupted some of its competitors. This was mainly due to great customer service. They fulfilled their customers, need better than all their competitors.

7. Watch Your Competition

Another important tip for business branding 2020 is to know who your competitors are and what branding strategies they are using. You can learn a lot from your competitors’ successes and failures, saving you time and money when building your strategy.

For example, your competition may have tried using an authoritative voice when communicating with your target market and the response was negative. This information can help you develop a voice that will be more suitable for your consumers.

When keeping tabs on your competition make sure that you maintain your authenticity as it can be tempting to copy other successful brands. Instead, studying the competition should be an exercise to help you build a better brand and get a bigger piece of the market share.

Focus on Business Branding to Take Your Startup to the Next Level

Small business branding is an important part of marketing and growing your start-up business. Building a reputable brand takes time and money but it’s worth it because a popular brand is one of the greatest assets a business can own.

The popularity of the internet and social media platforms has made it easier and cheaper to brand your business. Our list of 2020 business branding tips is sure to increase your brand visibility as well as your bottom line.

The most important thing to remember is to stay true to your company’s vision and mission while speaking to the needs of your target market. For more start-up business tips, read the rest of our blog.