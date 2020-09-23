Get Rid of Your eCommerce Digital Marketing Problems Once and For All

The U.S. eCommerce sector’s projected value will be a whopping $4.9 trillion by the year 2021. This anticipated growth may exceed expectations. This is so considering that online sales grew by more than 30% in the first quarter of this year.

Brick and click retailers have had their fair share of growth this decade. The expansion comes as more online consumers embrace online shopping. Even so, the eCommerce industry has also become competitive.

Do you run an online store? Learning how to deal with eCommerce digital marketing problems is integral to your survival.

The challenges in your eCommerce business keep evolving. As such, it’s essential to devise new digital marketing strategies to help you navigate past these problems in real-time.

Are you trying to get rid of your eCommerce digital marketing problems? Read here for a guide to short and long term strategies.

Leverage on SEO Optimization

One of the main problems facing brick and click retailers is the challenge of visibility. Most brick and mortar establishments take advantage of their physical location to push foot traffic. On the contrary, your eCommerce venture needs to be visible on the main search engines to make inroads.

Is your online business struggling with visibility? What could be missing is a viable SEO strategy?

The strength of SEO in driving organic traffic to your website is unmatched. Ecommerce businesses that are yet to optimize their pages for SEO may not enjoy as much traffic to their landing pages.

One probable reason you could be struggling with visibility is the lack of a viable SEO strategy. Google uses search indexing to decide the most relevant search results for any given query.

Does your website lack the specifics of SEO, such as a secure and accessible website? If so, you might have to deal with the issue of lack of visibility. There’s nothing more important to your digital marketing campaign that a successful SEO strategy.

Granted, the analysis of Google algorithms can be problematic for even the most seasoned eCommerce businesses. As such, you might need to consider the services of an experienced digital marketing agency. Such experts help you navigate your way around developing a successful SEO campaign.

Focus on Website User Experience

Think about your website as the virtual version of the physical store. Your website is where each guest lands before exploring the store for specific services or products. The failure to optimize is your website user experience is the most common mistake made by online business.

Did you know that 57% of online shoppers abandon your website if it takes more than three seconds to load? Further, close to 87% of online shoppers are ready to leave a website if the checkout procedure is complicated. Most of these online clients rarely ever come back to your website again.

The findings confirm the importance of focusing on the user experience. When you focus on a strategy to improve the user experience, you’re thinking about short and long-term results.

You could do with tactics such as optimizing your page’s speed or simplifying your user interface. These approaches can go a long way towards bolstering your eCommerce digital marketing plan.

Have you have been wondering why you aren’t making headway despite concerted efforts? It could be that your users are finding it hard to navigate the site.

A good user experience entails a situation where a prospect visits your page for the first time and sees what they were looking for with ease. The result of this experience often ends with a purchase.

A simple, clean design when creating a website always wins. The use of white spaces, simple checkouts, and troubleshooting features go a long way in making your site user friendly. Your eCommerce business plan should include a focus to enhance your user experience.

Develop a Mobile-Friendly Site

As early as the year 2016, close to 45.1% of web-shopping traffic was via smartphones. The growth in smartphone usage as the primary driver of web-shopping traffic has since edged out computers. Currently, close to 76% of mobile users in advanced economies own smartphones.

If these statistics are anything to go by, it’s agreeable that mobile phones will control a sizeable part of the eCommerce industry. A common problem facing most online stores is the failure to optimize its website in a manner that supports mobile phone access.

If you hope to leverage your eCommerce digital marketing strategy, it’s essential to focus on a mobile-friendly website experience.

Features such as add-to-cart buttons that are mobile-friendly can change the way you deal with incoming traffic. It’s essential to make your website responsive to mobile phones. This is doable using large font sizes and optimizing images in a way that makes access via mobile phones.

It would be best if you also made your web designs simple while minimizing on flushes. Further, a mobile-friendly site should also prioritize website speeds while ditching text-blocking.

Have you been struggling to get mobile users on board on your website? It could be time to focus on making your site mobile friendly.

Automate With Chatbots

Nothing irritates a client more than a non-responsive eCommerce retail website. The socking reality is that we all get those unanswered queries, whether on messenger or email.

Granted, you can’t always be available to respond to every question or concern from online clients. However, most online shoppers anticipate that virtual stores should be open 24/7. So how can you ensure that you don’t lose clients due to non-responsiveness?

Online entrepreneurs are now leaning more towards chatbots to solve the gap when handling back-and-forth interactions with clients.

Today, companies that are mindful of a positive customer experience drive revenues of up to 4%-8% compared to the rest in their specific sectors. This is attributable to the reliance on chatbots as the perfect solution when dealing with customer support and customer service.

Most eCommerce businesses encounter many instances where physical input is inconvenient or impossible. If you run an online store, having physical or human input at all times can be difficult. You may not have the capacity to ensure real-time response for all the online clients making inquiries.

With such dynamics, it’s important to consider implementing chatbots as a solution. With the advancements in AI, chatbots now provide the first contact point that helps you enhance the customer experience. These bots are available to answer questions, offer direction, and resolve any online clients’ issues.

Content Marketing Strategy

Content is one of the significant factors that drive eCommerce digital marketing. Even so, most businesses struggle to generate content that’s valuable, relevant, and consistent. How well are you managing your content marketing strategy?

As an online business, you rely on content marketing to connect and educate your leads. Without a content marketing strategy, it’s hard to generate and convert leads. Most businesses cannot generate leads due to the lack of a viable content marketing approach.

The downside to the lack of a proper content marketing plan is that your consumers can’t make educated purchasing decisions. You aren’t only generating content to develop trust and relationships but also push for higher conversions.

Your eCommerce digital marketing plan will be more successful if you can intertwine it with a content marketing plan. With blog posts, social media, and any other digital platforms, you can excel in your endeavor to educate and push your brand.

Have you been struggling to convert leads? It could be because your content is stale, inconsistent, and irrelevant to your target audience. Your ability to drive sales and achieve profitability depends on a successful content marketing strategy.

Incorporate an Omni-Channel Experience

An eCommerce business depends on utilizing multiple points of contact with prospects to drive traffic. However, it beats logic that these same online stores only rely on one channel to reach and connect with clients. When pushing your eCommerce digital marketing campaign, the lack of a multichannel approach can lead to failure.

Part of the reasons you have low lead generation and conversion rates is the lack of a sustainable multichannel experience. A multichannel shopping experience allows online shoppers to have a wide array of touch-points through which they can reach and interact with you.

Further, a multichannel experience emphasizes the need to promote and sell your products on multiple digital platforms. How is your inbound marketing? Most of the booming online retail stores adopt multichannel customer strategies to help reach a broader reach.

Multichannel shoppers spend three times more than single-channel shoppers. Based on these findings, it’s imperative for any eCommerce business keen on penetrating the online markets to find ways of integrating multiple channels into their eCommerce digital marketing strategies.

Local Search Marketing Strategy

Most online businesses lack a local search marketing strategy. Nonetheless, this is among the most critical aspects of digital marketing in the modern context. There’s been a general focus on local consumers over the last few years on Google.

The focus on local searches has seen more local businesses tapping into local consumers. The main challenge for most online businesses is to identify a niche within their local context. At least 78% of all local searches end in offline purchases.

The introduction of the “businesses near me” feature on the Google search engine shows how important local search marketing has become. Google My Business has become a critical addition to eCommerce digital marketing. With this feature, you have the option of regular updates for all your listings.

A strategy that isn’t explicitly targeting and appealing to local customers, it could be hard to penetrate the local market. To reach the clients within your geographical area, you need a regional digital marketing strategy.

If you haven’t optimized your site for local searches, you could fail on your eCommerce digital marketing targets. You need to focus on keywords and other search tactics that will help you reach more local markets. It would also help to include your business address and your exact hours of operations.

Consider Email Marketing Strategy

The lack of a broad reach for your products is among the common challenge that most online businesses grapple within their operations. Further, finding an appropriate medium to reach your targets may prove difficult at times. What is your company using to get a broader market segment?

Email marketing stands out as one of the main ways of pushing bulk digital marketing messages. Apart from reaching a broad range, email marketing is also affordable. The best part is this service is often free unless you consider outsourced services.

It’s not easy to find a digital marketing approach that integrates multiple marketing methods. However, you could do with a well-structured digital marketing strategy.

Hire an eCommerce Digital Marketing Agency

Outsourcing your online marketing processes to an expert is the other thing you need to consider. Managing all your multichannel outbound marketing processes is never easy. This is why you need an expert to push your online campaigns on your behalf.

It would be best if you had an outsourced digital marketer. Such agents can focus on all the online marketing issues while allowing you to focus on your core business.

Managing your digital marketing campaign is never easy. Responding to the needs of thousands of clients can be overburdening. This is why you need a trusted partner to help you through the process of marketing for eCommerce businesses. Consider finding a reliable digital marketing agency to walk this journey with you.

Get Your eCommerce Digital Marketing Campaign on Track Today

Most online businesses struggle to find the right eCommerce marketing tactics to push their products and services. Without a perfect eCommerce business plan, your competitors will outdo you in the quest to penetrate the market.

The online market is expanding. Nonetheless, it takes a unique eCommerce digital marketing strategy for your business to thrive. With these nine tips, your online store is well on its way to consistent growth.

