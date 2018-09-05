Get Moving! 5 Reasons Your Business Needs Logo Animation

Having a great logo is an important aspect of creating an identifiable brand. But here’s why you need to take it one step further with logo animation.

Do you think you have an unforgettable logo design for your business?

It’s a fact that a great logo will make your brand easier to identify. It has been found that the shape and color of a logo can have a great impact on consumers.

In fact, up to 93% of people make purchasing judgments based on visual perception. Perhaps you have never considered having an animated logo.

An animated logo can enhance your logo design and make it more memorable to your potential customers and clients.

If you are on the fence about whether logo animation is right for you. Here are five reasons why you should consider it.

1. Use Logo Animation To Grab Attention

The stats when it comes to logo design shows that visual perception is key. One of the top reasons why you should consider an animated logo is the fact that it will hold the attention of your potential customers for a lot longer than a static logo.

Once you manage to captivate them with shapes, colors, and movement you are more likely to get them to become a customer. Even if they don’t become a customer they are more likely to tell someone about what they saw and that gives you word of mouth advertising.

2. Connect Emotionally With Your Animated Logo

It’s a fact that animated logos can evoke strong feelings. If you are able to make people smile, laugh or feel sentimental then they are unlikely to forget that emotion or your brand.

They are also more likely to buy from you and encourage their friends and family to check out your products or services.

3. It’s More Cost Effective In The Long Term

With all the attention you will get from an animated logo and the leads and sales it will generate the extra costs that you may have to pay are well worth it.

A moving logo will increase brand awareness and interest which generally leads to a lot more sales for your product and services. The bottom line is that animated logos usually end up paying for themselves.

4. You Can Do It Yourself

Maybe the thought of getting an animated logo conjures up images of graphic designers and paying lots of money to get an eye-catching animated logo.

Nothing could be further from the truth. While hiring someone is an option, there are companies like Introbrand that make it easy for you to create an animated logo quickly. The best part is that you don’t have to have any special design skills to use their logo animator which makes the process simple.

5. Annihilate Your Competition

Animated logos are becoming more popular but they have not yet saturated the market. This means that it is still the new kid on the block in terms of creative marketing approaches, especially for small businesses.

Creating an animated logo is likely to put you way ahead of your competition and that means you can peak the attention of their customers. These customers may very well switch to your business and services because you have captured their attention.

Final Thoughts

If you want your business to stand out from the crowd then it is always a good idea to do something that will capture the imagination of potential customers and clients. A logo animation is one of the best ways to do this.

If you would like more ideas on how to enhance your business, then please visit our blog. We have several articles that will help you to secure the growth of your business.