Expert Tips for Creating an Effective Brand Logo Design

A logo is one of the first interactions any person has with your business.

A well-designed logo makes people remember your brand. It helps build rapport and makes clients want to come back for more.

A poorly-designed logo lacks effectiveness. It fails to communicate a message and ruins people’s perception of your business.

If you’re designing a logo for your business, or are just curious to know more about brand logo design, keep reading.

Importance of Brand Logo Design

Your logo design should have an intention behind it.

Know your brand, and have it reflect your business. The logo you create should go hand-in-hand with your business’s personality—whatever that means for you.

Five Principles of Effective Logo Design

This article by the Canny Creative talks about the five principles of effective logo design, and they can help your business.

1. Memorability

Unique brand logo designs leave a lasting impression. The “Nike Swoosh” is a commonly-used term. It’s simple but memorable.

Nike has built its brand around its logo, and it’s sought after. People have different experiences with the brand, but one thing is for sure.

They recognize that swoosh.

2. Simplicity

Have you ever been the car with a kid who loves McDonald’s while driving past a sign with the golden arches on it? If not, here’s a hint.

They go crazy. The logo is simple. Children see it and immediately get hungry.

This simplicity could make or break your brand’s design.

3. Versatility

This means that your logo should be able to be used across different platforms.

Letterheads, business cards, website and mobile app icons, social media icons, and headers, even on free merchandise you’d want to hand out at events.

4. Appropriateness

This means exactly what it sounds like. Your logo needs to be appropriate for your business.

This all depends on your brand.

If you run a tech company, you may want something sleek with bright (or muted) colors. Apple’s logo is simple and monochromatic, but Windows’ logo has color in it. Both are appropriate.

5. Timelessness

Think of Disney’s logo. What about the Olympics?

Both have been around for decades, but have needed minimal redesign or rebranding.

Disney is a great example of this. They’ve “updated” their logo several times, and even carry it into different themes, but it’s still easy to recognize.

Designing the Logo

This is where you’re set free. Finally, you’re ready to put all that newfound knowledge to use.

Adobe Spark’s logo creator is a free, easy-to-use tool that will make designing your brand’s logo simple, but keep it effective.

With dozens of templates, color options, and customizable imagery, you’ll feel like a graphic designer did all that work.

Effective Integration

Once you’ve designed that brand logo design, it’s time to put it to use.

If you’re starting and have no branding, this is easy. If your business is already up and running, a new logo may mean it’s time for rebranding.

Have fun with this and get creative. Integrate your business’s theme with the logo, and make everything cohesive. It’s up to you.

