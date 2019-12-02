Experiential Events: 5 Great Examples of Experience Marketing

Do you need to find a creative way to market your business?

It’s harder and harder to cut through the noise to get your message heard by your customers. One way to cut through that noise is through experiential marketing.

Read on to learn what experiential events are and get a few ideas that you can incorporate in your next marketing campaign.

What is Experiential Marketing?

In most marketing methods, you’re broadcasting your message to a broad audience in the hopes that your message resonates with the right person at the right time.

That will convince someone to become a buyer of your product. The problem with this nowadays is that your message is likely to get lost in the crowd. People are bombarded with thousands of marketing messages every day.

It’s like standing on a crowded street corner with a bullhorn hoping that someone will stop and listen to you.

Experiential marketing is about engaging all senses instead of just the eyes and ears. It’s allowing someone to experience your brand through touch, sight, and sound. In a lot of cases, it’s in the form of an event that people actively participate in.

Experiential Events: A New Way to Market Your Business

There is a broad range of ways to use this type of marketing. George P Johnson experience marketing has designed experiences for product launches, conferences, sports and community events.

Take a look at these examples to get some ideas and inspiration.

Red Bull

Pretty much anything that this company does is an experiential event. Do you remember Felix Baumgartner’s record-breaking free-fall in 2012? That was sponsored by Red Bull as part of its Stratos project.

The company also sponsors the Flugtag, where anyone can fly their own homemade aircraft. It’s a huge experiential event for the brand, for both watchers and participants.

The Simpsons

When The Simpsons Movie came out in 2007, some real-life locations were transformed into something straight from the cartoon.

The production studio partnered with 7-Eleven, turning some of its locations into Kwik E-Marts. That gave fans the feeling like they just stepped into a cartoon world.

The World Cup Experience

During the 2018 World Cup, Coca Cola celebrated the Swiss team by having a virtual reality experience outside of the Zurich train station.

Supporters of the side were able to play alongside Xherdan Shaquiri on an augmented reality screen and take a photo with him.

Cut Through the Noise with Experiential Marketing

It’s more competitive than ever to stand out from the crowded market place. It seems like there are hundreds of other companies that are vying for the attention of the same audience.

You can leverage the power of experiential events to market your business. That’s a sure way to give people a way to interact with your brand, making them an active participant. They’ll be more likely to remember that participation and have a good feeling about your brand.

That's a creative way to get your brand seen and heard.