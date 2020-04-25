How to Create a Business Newsletter: A Simple Guide

There’s no shortage of people who claim to be experts at a subject. It’s easy to search for basic information online and repeat it. It’s another to have complex thoughts about a topic and use it to provide real value.

Business newsletters are a perfect place to do that. It works so well that 81% of small businesses still use it as the primary method of driving sales for their companies.

If you’re trying to design your first business newsletter, there are a few best practices you need to follow. Below are four things you need to make sure to think about when writing your newsletter.

1. Keep Your Audience in Mind

Your customers don’t subscribe to your newsletter because they want to hear about your random thoughts. They subscribe because they expect to receive value from their subscription.

Make sure you understand the content your audience wants. You’ll be able to craft better emails and use language that helps you connect with your audience on a deeper level.

2. Think About Your Subject Line

People get a ton of email every day. The problem is, a lot of those emails are spam.

If you want to get someone’s attention in their inbox, you need to create a subject line that will catch their eye. You need a subject that sparks the curiosity of your subscriber and gives them a benefit for opening your email.

You might not get the hang of this in the beginning. Monitor your email open statistics to figure out which headlines get the most opens.

3. Keep It Short

Nobody wants to open an email and be presented with a long monolog. Your customers are busy during the day. You want to write short emails that get straight to the point and let them get back to what they were doing.

Try to focus on one topic at a time for each email. A lot of newsletter writers make the mistake of cramming too many topics in one email. Unfortunately, this leaves them without subjects to talk about in the future.

4. Finish With a Call to Action

Providing value to your audience is a great start. However, you aren’t only creating a newsletter for your customers. You probably want to increase your business, as well.

Adding a call to action is what will do that. Give your customers something to do at the end of the email. It can be anything from replying with their thoughts or going back to your website to take some kind of action.

Look at newsletter templates to see how other companies are handling this newsletter section.

A Business Newsletter Is Worth Spending Time On

Creating a business newsletter is one of the best ways to keep in touch with your customers. Make sure to put time into understanding what your customers want to learn. If you do things right, you’ll increase trust and drive more business.

If you’re interested in learning more things you can do to help your customers, head back to our blog. Our latest posts will tell you everything you need to know.