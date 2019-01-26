Creative Marketing Ideas for Your Appliance Repair Shop

The Trump administration’s tariffs on imports from China means the prices of appliances may increase dramatically. This means more people may choose to have their small appliances repaired when they break down instead of replacing them.

If you’re an appliance repair shop, this is potentially good news. But you still need to promote your business so you stand out from your competition. Here are some creative marketing ideas your appliance repair shop should take advantage of to attract new customers.

Make Sure You Have an Online Presence

Considering many people turn to the internet first when seeking a service, it’s important for your shop to have an online presence. This includes having a website and at least one social media channel associated with your business. Your website at a minimum should list your services, contact information, hours of service, and recommendations (if you have any.)

But, it isn’t enough just having a website; it must also make a good first impression. It should be clean looking, functional, fast loading, and easy to navigate. If you don’t have the skills to launch your own website using a platform such as WordPress, consider hiring a designer to help get it off the ground and operating properly.

Having a website and an active Facebook page for your shop will help your business appear credible and help new customers find you faster.

Consider Online Advertising

With so many people using the internet, it may be worth investing a small budget into online advertising whether it’s local search marketing, Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, or Facebook ads.

PPC advertising can give you a lot of bang for your buck and help your shop come up on the first page of search engine results. Services such as Google Ads require some experimenting with bidding on relevant keywords associated with your business that people are searching for.

Google may be king when it comes to where people are searching, but you may also want to take advantage of Facebook ads once you have an active page for your business. You can target by geographical area, income level, interests, age, and more.

Start a Blog

Once you have your website up and running, you may want to start a blog with regular posts. This serves two purposes: it provides helpful content to customers and it helps with your website’s SEO (search engine optimization). This means certain content can help your shop’s website show up in results when people search for your services.

Write content that serves a purpose. It can be tips on preventing appliances from breaking down or how you can save money in the long run by opting for appliance repair over buying a new one. Here’s a post by Melbourne Fridgeworks on how to extend the life of your fridge.

Use These Creative Marketing Ideas for Your Appliance Repair Shop

These initial creative marketing ideas are just the beginning of promoting your appliance repair shop. You may also want to try sending a direct mail campaign, having business cards printed, and claiming your business on Yelp so you can track and respond to customer reviews.

Whether you own an appliance repair shop or another small business, Small Business Brief is dedicated to providing content that helps you succeed. Read our latest small business articles for more marketing tips.