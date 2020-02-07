Create Video Ads With Impact: A Beginner’s Guide to Video Advertising

53% of consumers engage with a brand after watching a video on social media.

Just think about that for a second. If 100 people watch your video, 53 of them will engage with your brand. Now imagine a thousand people watch it, or ten thousand.

The key here is the word “watch”. Millions of people might see your video; it’s getting them to watch it that’s the most important thing.

Read on as we take a look at how to create video ads that people will find hard to ignore.

The First Few Seconds

The first few seconds of your video are vital. Attention spans are shorter than ever, so if you haven’t captured their attention within the first seconds of your video, they’re not going to watch the rest.

Make sure that there is enough movement to catch the eye straight away. Otherwise, if people are scrolling, they may think your video is an image.

You also need to land the theme of your video as fast as you can. If you’re solving a problem, make that clear from the get-go.

Don’t Rely On Sound

By default, most videos are muted. That means you can’t rely on sound to grab attention or get your message across.

Instead, try using text. That doesn’t mean just throwing in some subtitles. Create dynamic text that gets your message across and catches the eye at the same time.

If you’re planning on using your video across different platforms you’ll need to consider the various video sizes and shapes you’ll be using. You don’t want your text to get cut off from your Instagram ads, for example. You can use a free video resizer to switch it up between the various formats.

Short And Sweet

We’ve already mentioned that attention spans are short these days. That means your videos should be too.

You don’t have to just create super-short content. It may be that a slightly longer video may be the best way to get your message across. The important thing is that it is no longer than it needs to be.

Cut anything that isn’t adding value to your video. Keep cutting until the point where if you cut something more it changes the power or the meaning of your video. When you can’t make it any shorter without reducing the impact, you’ve hit the sweet spot.

Call To Action

It’s an easy mistake to make. So many videos are great at grabbing attention, but then they do nothing with it.

Once you’ve got people hooked, you need to make sure that they go on to be one of the 53% that engage with your brand. That means you need a strong call to action.

Tell them what you want them to do, whether that’s visiting your website, signing up to a mailing list, or anything else. Leave people knowing exactly what they should do next.

Ready to Create Video Ads With Impact?

If you’re ready to start to create video ads that make an impact, then we wish you the best of luck!

