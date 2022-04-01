Click for Insight: How to Create Automated Email Marketing Funnels That Work

Small Business Brief

According to studies, email marketing generates $42 for every $1 spent.

Email marketing can be a great way to boost your campaign’s ROI, but only if it’s done correctly.

Many businesses struggle with creating effective email marketing funnels, which can lead to poor results.

Keep reading to learn how to create automated email marketing funnels that work. With our tips and advice, you’ll be able to increase your email campaign’s ROI and see better results.

Choose the Right Software

When creating email marketing automation, you need the right software. There are several different software options available.

For example, Mailchimp offers a wide range of features for creating and managing email campaigns, and its affordably priced plans make it a good option for small businesses.

Similarly, Constant Contact provides a user-friendly interface for creating email marketing funnels, and it offers a free trial so you can test out the software before committing to a plan.

Ultimately, the best software for creating an automated email marketing funnel will depend on your specific needs and budget.

Identify the Stages of Your Funnel

The first step in creating an automated email marketing funnel is identifying the stages of your funnel. What are the steps someone takes to become a customer?

Break those steps down into individual emails, and create a sequence for each one.

Create Engaging Content

Any successful marketing campaign depends on engaging content This is especially true for automated email marketing funnels.

To convert recipients into customers, you need to make sure that your emails are interesting and useful. Boring or repetitive content will quickly lose people’s attention, so it’s important to keep things fresh.

One way to do this is to vary the format of your emails, mixing up text-based content with images, videos, and infographics.

You should also consider segmenting your audience so that you can send targeted messages that are relevant to their interests.

Test and Tweak

Once you’ve created your automated email marketing funnel, it’s important to test it to make sure it’s working correctly. Tweak the sequence as needed to ensure the best results.

Keep It Fresh

Email marketing funnels can be a great way to keep your customers engaged with your brand. However, like any other marketing tactic, they need to be refreshed regularly to keep recipients interested.

Otherwise, your funnel will quickly become stale and ineffective.

One way to keep your funnel fresh is to regularly update the content. This could mean adding new blog posts, whitepapers, ebooks, or even just new images and graphics.

If you’d like help building your own automation email marketing campaign, check out Upmkt Digital.

Implement Automated Email Marketing Today

By understanding how automated email marketing funnels work, you can see a significant increase in your email campaign’s ROI. We hope this article has given you some ideas on how automated email funnel can work for you.

