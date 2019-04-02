Be the Best You Can B2B: 10 Tips for How to Build the Perfect B2B Website

Launching a new website for your B2B services? That’s great but with over 1.7 billion other websites in the world, you need to do more than simply existing online.

A good B2B website is forgettable. You need to strive for something great.

Start with understanding effective web design. Once you have a basic idea of how you’ll funnel traffic and increase conversions, it’s time to put that design into action. Moving ahead is difficult but don’t fret; we’re here to help.

Read on below to discover our tips to build the best B2B websites.

1. Know Your Target Audience

Whenever you create something, it’s always better to know the audience you’re making it for. This is the most important rule of website creation. The sad part is that a lot of people overlook this and rush headlong towards inevitable failure.

It’s always essential to have a holistic understanding of your audience’s identity. But to get the most out of your B2B web design, you need to know their interests as well as their needs and goals. Always emphasize how and why your website is useful to them.

2. Design for Mobile Devices

More than half of the entire world’s global website traffic comes from mobile devices. That’s why you need to ensure your website stays appealing to them. Nowadays, the most common approach in web designing is to build “mobile-first” sites.

You need to ensure your B2B homepage allows for ease of navigation. What this means is you need to make a cleaner design. It should behave like an app to make it easier for audiences to go through.

3. Add a Sticky Menu

If you want the smoothest, easiest to navigate website design, consider adding a sticky menu to a long page. Consumers browsing through your B2B homepage will appreciate this feature. After all, they could open a specific section of your website without having to search through all your content.

The approach will offer a smooth customer experience. This is due to the fact that your design aligns with how your user behaves. It also serves as a good map of your website.

4. Make a Clear Marketing Message

Introduce your brand and the things you’re doing at the top portion of your homepage. Using this approach helps present your company right away. This helps your audience know how you can help them as soon as possible.

Remember, having a clear introduction makes your consumers trust you more. This points them in the right direction. That means you get more sales and conversions as a B2B homepage.

5. Present Your Core Pages

Your B2B webpage serves as the first point of interaction for your audience. Your users are more likely to browse through it before they start exploring all other parts of your website. That’s why it’s necessary for you to present all your core pages within this space.

With this approach, your customers have the means of clicking on a certain section of your website. It’s convenient and it takes them to the page containing more information about their interest. You can read this great resource if you’re interested in how to market your B2B website.

6. Use Video Content

A third of an average user’s activity is watching video content. It’s one of the most convincing arguments that point to the usefulness of video for engaging customers. They love it since it shows information in an easy-to-digest yet engaging manner.

Make sure your videos don’t automatically play when users see it. It’s annoying to most users, especially when it’s their first time visiting you. Instead, make a strong call-to-action message to compel them.

7. Leverage Your Experience

Speak from your own viewpoint and experience when talking with consumers. This helps make the entire communication process feel more natural. Aside from that, you’ll add more uniqueness to the value of all your content.

A good way to show customers your experience is to collect client testimonials. This helps make your B2B business look more well-established and professional. This also gives a clear picture of what your audience stand to gain when they choose to work with you.

8. Give Hassle-Free Customer Support Design

Anything related to your website design should point itself toward satisfying your clients. Give working solutions that drive results while increasing efficiency and reduce the time of operation needed. Understand your customers and how their business works to increase your service value.

Your relationship with your B2B consumers is longer. Having a good design for your customer service section can define how effective your website is. This shows your customers how effective and flexible your business is, especially when addressing possible problems.

9. Use the Right Call to Actions

Make good use of call to actions to make and convert leads. The goal of these is to point the consumers in the right direction and act in a favorable manner. It should present it in such a way that it’s hassle-free and easy to do.

For the design, make sure to engage your customers with a clear, simple message. Ensure that you’re addressing the issue in a friendly manner. With that said, give them something to respond to and follow up.

10. Add an Opt-In Section

It’s important to work with the businesses you already engaged in with your brand. Having a section that allows your users to sign up for newsletters is important for your business. This section also gives you the right consent to use their data.

Remember, you need two checkboxes on this section. First, it’s about the information use consent. The second is all about the information and topics the user can receive from you once they opt-in.

Make an Amazing B2B Website Today!

You need to know your customers and their needs to make a great B2B website. It’s important to give them a unique, personalized experience. This helps them understand your means of resolving whatever issues they’re dealing with.

