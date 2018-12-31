Are You Open? Here’s How to Choose the Best Storefront Signs for Your Business

Did you know more than 30.2 million small businesses operate in the United States alone?

With all these businesses, they give employment to around 58.9 million people. This translates to about 47.5% of the entire workforce of the country.

If you want for your business to stand out in your area, you need good storefront signs. You need to do this while ensuring you cut expenses for your business. But how do you choose the best business signs?

Read on and learn more about these tips.

1. Know Your Sign Types

Your potential customers will notice your storefront sign first when they see your business. This means it’s important to choose one that’s reflective of your brand’s message. Your customers should know the type of service you offer as soon as they see it.

There are a lot of common sign types which can benefit your business in different ways. You can craft them using different materials like fabric, wood, metal, and more. Each come with their own sets of advantages and disadvantages.

Here are some good ones out there that can help your business:

1. Fabric Storefront Sign

This sign type has the potential to become unique and colorful. Their main drawback is they need regular replacements and upkeep. The reason behind it is they aren’t as durable as the other sign types.

It’s often seen as a budget choice for short-term signage. But this type of signage shines the most due to its versatility. This means no matter what business you have, you can use them to your advantage.

You can use fabric as a simple food kiosk banner or use it along with framed lightboxes for your retail store. Lighting can help enhance how your sign looks, so always consider that. Learn more about how to use signage to promote your business.

2. Plywood Storefront Sign

If you want a simple, affordable, and elegant signage, this choice is for you. A four-foot square painted plywood sign can cost as low as $50. Take note this price doesn’t cover the installation fee.

The font size, paint or finish type, and its size can affect how expensive it becomes. It also depends on the type of wood you use. For example, oak or cherry are more expensive – you can expect to pay a few hundred dollars since they’re premium.

Plywood signs might need regular replacements. This depends on how extreme the weather is at your location. But it shines best as a storefront sign for restaurants who want an old-fashioned feel.

3. Painted Glass Storefront Sign

This is an inexpensive yet attractive and distinguishable choice. If your location has huge windows, use this signage type to paint this canvas. The design complexity can affect its price, with most starting around $150 for lettering.

You can get more detailed designs using weather-resistant paints if you’re willing to pay. But its possible disadvantage is the fact that it lacks street visibility. It can happen when the sun is in full swing since the glare decreases your design visibility.

Painted glass signs often see usage on restaurants or cafes. So, if you own a similar business you might want to try this store sign type. It might give you the boost you need when it comes to customer volume.

2. Check the Installation Costs

Your storefront signage installation cost can vary depending on a lot of factors. Some of these include the number of man-hours or the structure of the support type. The average range can go from $200 to $750, so expect to shell out money within this price range.

If you’re installing awning signs, they might cost even more. Sure, they’re cheap to make but they need complicated support systems. This can make you spend around $1,000 or more, so keep that in mind.

You need the help of trained professionals if you want to install signs with complicated support. For example, signs made out of rock and other heavy materials need more time for installation. Signs that need attachment to your storefront might present unique challenges which increase the cost.

It’s important to remember the more difficult the sign is to display, the higher the expenses. Check your lease agreement if you have the means of changing your storefront’s structure. It’s important since you might end up paying for penalties.

3. Know Your Local Regulations

Check your local area’s requirements for signs on display. You need to meet these criteria before you can start making your small business signs. Look for the local zoning commission to help identify the types of rules that apply to your business.

You might find requirements relating to the sign’s size dimensions. Some communities might also restrict the types of fonts you can use as well as the colors of the sign. But stricter localities can put some censorship on the message content you can display with your signs.

The best part of understanding local regulations is to help save resources. It helps you save on costs while avoiding potential penalties. In some extreme cases, you might spend more money and time reworking your sign to fit community standards.

That’s why it’s important to do your research. There are a lot of resources online you can use to check with your specific area. Check with your local Chamber of Commerce or use Google searches to finish the task.

Get Good Storefront Signs Today!

If you’re a business with a physical location, storefront signs can help you a lot. It guides your customers to your premises. It helps them know the kind of business you have without the need to enter it beforehand.

Storefront signage is the first things your customers see when visiting. This means it’s important to have an appropriate sign and set the right budget for it. Follow these tips to make a sign that impresses your intended customers every time they pass by.

Do you need help communicating with your employees? Read this post and learn a few tips today.