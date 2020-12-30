A Small Business Owner’s Guide to Marketing on TikTok

If your business isn’t on TikTok, you’re missing out. The newest social media app, TikTok, is a video-sharing platform with over 50 million daily users in the US.

Users create their own videos, using music, comedy, or satire to entertain, but it’s not just about fun—TikTok can also be an amazing marketing tool for small businesses.

If you want to get started with marketing on TikTok, what do you need to know? If you’re ready to try it out, keep reading to find a small business owner’s guide to TikTok marketing.

Create a Channel for Your Brand

Your first step in TikTok marketing is to create a branded business channel for your brand. This is your company’s ‘home’ on TikTok, so be sure to incorporate your logo and brand colors on the site.

You’ll use your account to post fun, creative videos that will entertain followers and also, hopefully, encourage them to check out your product or services.

When you’re making videos, you may want to be more subtle when it comes to product placement. You don’t want to be aggressive with your marketing efforts—instead, focus on using the platform on building awareness of your brand, not the hard sale.

Work With TikTok Influencers

If you want to market your brand on TikTok, check out influencer marketing. This is an effective way for small brands to get noticed and reach a new audience.

How does it work? Your company hires TikTok influencers, who have a huge audience on the platform, to promote your product or service.

Hopefully, the influencer’s audience will then want to learn more about your product, leading to more followers on your page and an increase in sales.

Just be sure to find influencers with an audience that matches your own, so that you can increase your risk of success.

Try Paid Promotions

Another way to get noticed on TikTok is with paid promotions. You can promote your latest video or channel through paid TikTok promotions.

This lets you get your videos in front of more people, targeting the demographics who are most likely to engage with your own account.

Small businesses can also buy real TikTok likes. This is a great thing to do when you’re first starting out and struggling to reach your audience—it gives you the boost you need to get ahead.

Use This Guide to Master Marketing on TikTok

As you can see, marketing on TikTok isn’t as hard as you might think! Use the tips above to develop a marketing strategy that will work for your small business.

Social media marketing plays an important role in your overall marketing strategy, as you can use it for advertising, connecting with customers, and generating new leads. Soon, you’ll be smashing it on TikTok and seeing your small business grow!

