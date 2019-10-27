8 Types of Signs Businesses Need in Their Buildings

Signage for businesses comes in many forms. Businesses can use signs for advertising purposes and they also have codes and regulations they must follow. Most people entering an establishment probably do not notice basic signs.

If you own a brick and mortar location you want to ensure your signs are visible and easy to read. You may also want to know how you can incorporate signage into your advertising and branding.

Keep reading for eight types of signs businesses need in their establishments.

1. Business Logo

The most important sign for your business is your brand logo. Businesses no longer have to settle for plastic signs with their company name and logo printed on it.

With advances in printing machines, you can now have a 3-D replica of your business name and logo. Companies like Starfish Signs & Graphics can create a business sign to make your store or office stand out from the competition.

2. Types of Signs That Are Required

In business ownership, there are various requirements you must adhere to. Cities and states have laws regarding required signs that must be displayed throughout your business.

These include:

Exit Signs

Bathroom Door Signs

Fire Exit Signs

Do Not Enter Signs

If you are recording activity in your facility you may have to display signs indicating the location uses cameras.

3. Decorative Signs

Depending on the type of business you have, installing decorative signs can give an added touch. These types of signs are common in restaurants, museums, and grocery stores.

4. Neon Signs

Neon signs come in handy at night time and are great for business branding in trendy locations. All types of signs with flashing messages and brand logos are lit up to grab the attention of people in the area.

Nightclubs benefit from neon signs because they add to the ambiance of the setting without being a distraction.

5. Vinyl Banners

Vinyl signs come in many sizes and shapes. They also offer a variety of display options. Business owners have diversity in putting out temporary messages. The best part, vinyl banners are relatively inexpensive.

6. Digital Signage

The popularity of plasma TVs and tablets has revolutionized and streamlined the use of digital signage. Business owners can update messages in a matter of minutes. These signs are also proven to be more effective than regular signs.

7. Hours of Operations

Every business should have an Hours of Operations sign visibly displayed near the entrance of their business. There should also be other contact info for consumers such as phone, email, and website address.

8. Trade Show Marketing

Businesses participating in trade shows or as community vendors must have signage to get noticed. These portable types of signs must include your logo, business name, and website.

Do You Need Business Signs?

As you can see there are different types of signs you can install to engage your customers. Don’t overdo it. Hang your code regulated signage and be strategic when it comes to advertising.

