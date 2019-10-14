8 Brilliant PPC Optimization Tips on Boosting Campaign Performance and ROI

Trying to improve PPC optimization?

Want to make sure your PPC campaign is a success?

If you want a cost-effective way to get new leads and customers online, then using pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is one of the best choices out there. PPC advertising allows you to get new leads in a cost-effective and efficient way and can be a great tool for building your business and getting more customers on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, a poorly optimized PPC campaign won’t help as much as a well-optimized campaign will. You’ll need to make sure you’re tweaking everything carefully and monitoring your results if you want to increase your return on investment (ROI) and conversion rates.

Luckily, we’re here to help. Below we will tell you our 8 top tips for optimizing your PPC ad campaign performance.

1. Focus on Relevance

One of the most important things you should do when launching a PPC ad campaign is to ensure that your ads are relevant to the keywords and searchers you’re targeting.

Keeping your ads incredibly relevant to the search terms is a big part of improving the quality score. Google will appreciate it when you focus on improving your ad’s relevance to search terms because it will allow searchers to have the best experience possible.

Quality score will affect your cost per click (CPC) and your rank in the bidding of an ad spot. A great quality score is key to making your ad campaigns as cost-effective as possible.

By focusing on relevance, you’ll be able to increase your quality score and will have a better experience with your ad campaigns overall.

2. Prioritize Keywords

As part of making your ads more relevant, you should also make sure that you’re prioritizing which keywords you use with your PPC campaigns.

You should make sure that you’re putting your focus on the keywords that are performing well and gradually filtering out any keywords that are performing poorly. Once you realize that an ad isn’t getting any clicks for a specific keyword, you should remove that keyword from your campaign.

Doing this will ensure that you’re making the most of your money and that your quality score is consistently going up over time.

3. Improve Ad Landing Pages

The other thing you need to do to improve your PPC ad campaigns is to ensure that you’ve optimized your PPC landing pages as well. For best results, the content in your landing pages should match up to the specific ads that you’re running.

If searchers click on an ad and it goes to a landing page that doesn’t seem relevant to the ad copy, this can give a poor impression. They may also be less likely to convert if they’re taken to a general page on your website instead of a dedicated landing page.

Because of this, you should ensure that you’re not only optimizing your PPC ads but that you’re also creating and optimizing your landing pages as well.

4. Analyze the Competition

Checking out what your competition is doing can also be a great help for creating better PPC campaigns. You can learn a lot about advertising your own business by learning what your competitor’s strategies are.

It’s a great idea to use a competitive analysis tool to check out what they’re doing with their own campaigns. See if you can find out what keywords they’re targeting, what tactics they’re using and where they’re succeeding or failing.

Additionally, you should also search for some of your chosen keywords on Google and other search engines. Then, see what kind of ads show up and what their copy is like compared to your own.

5. Optimize the Ad Copy

While people often talk about bidding strategies and keywords when it comes to PPC advertising, many people overlook the importance of ad copy. It’s important that you’re thinking about the actual ads just as much as your strategy. Ensure that you’re working hard to create descriptions, headlines, and images that make people pay more attention and convince potential customers to click your ad.

Use A/B testing to determine the right copy for your ad and to get more clicks. Even the smallest changes in wording or in punctuation can make surprising differences in the number of people who click on your ads and convert.

6. Use Negative Keywords

When attempting to boost campaign performance, you should also make sure you’re using negative keywords.

Negative keywords are keywords that you don’t want to appear in searches that you’re targeting. Certain keywords are sometimes related to more than one thing at a time. Using negative keywords will help you prevent targeting searches that have nothing to do with your product or service.

By adding a list of negative keywords you’ll improve your targeting and ad relevance, and as a result, you’ll improve your quality score as well. Negative keywords are often overlooked by advertisers, so making use of these yourself can give you a leg up over your competition.

7. Don’t Neglect Ad Extensions

Ad extensions are another great tool you should be using when creating PPC ads online. Ad extensions can help your ads stand out compared to other ads and will make it more likely that they’ll get clicked on.

Ad extensions can be used in Google AdWords to alter the appearance of your ads. These special ad formats can allow you to show additional information in the ad besides just the basic headline and description fields.

For example, with ad extensions, you can add your location to the ad, links to specific pages on your site, or even a “call” link that allows a searcher to get in touch more quickly.

8. Test and Monitor Everything

When attempting to boost your PPC campaigns it’s crucial that you’re testing and monitoring everything.

Chances are that your ad won’t be perfect when you first create it and it may not start getting the results that you want right away. Luckily, this is why PPC advertising can be so beneficial.

With PPC ad campaigns, you can make as many tweaks and changes as you want. By monitoring campaigns and using A/B testing you’ll be able to see what potential customers are responding to. Then, you can start tweaking one aspect at a time until your ads and your campaign are optimized.

By continuously tweaking your ads as well as your landing pages, you’ll eventually end up with an amazing ad campaign that quickly and effortlessly brings more visitors to your site.

Using These PPC Optimization Tips to Your Advantage

If you want to have the best time marketing your business online and getting new leads and customers, it’s crucial that you make the most of these PPC optimization techniques.

Online ads that haven’t been optimized may get you some results, but if you don’t take the time to tweak and test your ads they won’t be as efficient or cost-effective. You’ll be missing out on much of what makes online advertising so helpful for growing a business.

