7 Eye-Opening Benefits of Digital Marketing: 2020 Edition

Marketing your business is no easy task. There are so many different avenues and investments to explore that picking a strategy for your company can quickly become overwhelming.

Yet there’s a reason why businesses around the globe have spent an astonishing $100 billion on digital marketing for their companies. What do these industry leaders know that you can use for your business?

The benefits of digital marketing, of course!

To learn why 2020 should mark your company’s first major foray into digital marketing, make sure to read about these seven benefits.

1. Brand Building Potential

Great digital marketing is more than a well-placed ad or a clever blog post. It’s a means of building a relationship with your customer base.

Today’s consumer is savvy enough to know when a company is pandering to them. If they feel that a company is only out to get their money, they’re happy to spend their hard-earned dollars with the competition.

Before you can earn a customer’s business, you have to first earn their trust. That’s why the top companies are focusing on building a brand first and generating sales second.

Digital marketing opportunities like social media posts, blogs, and video content are easy ways to develop that trust with your audience and refine your company’s voice. That voice should remain consistent throughout your advertising and ring true to your company’s goals and ideals.

2. A Stronger Sales Funnel

Maybe you’re getting a lot of traffic, yet for some reason, your sales figures just aren’t matching your brand’s visibility. If this scenario sounds familiar, it’s likely time to rethink your brand’s sales funnel.

In an ideal scenario, a customer would see an advertisement for your business or look your company up online, visit your website, see a great deal, and buy your product or service thanks to your awesome value proposition.

Each step increases their interest in your brand and narrows the likelihood of choosing another company. Sort of like a funnel!

A great digital strategy is about more than awareness. It’s about making the purchasing process easier and faster so your company can get the sales you’re after.

Some tactics you might want to consider include:

Reworking your landing page

Offering incentives

One-click checkout

Guest checkout

Reminder emails

PayPal integration

Cart abandonment costs businesses billions of dollars each year, as almost 70% of all purchases are abandoned at the last minute.

Refining your sales funnel through digital marketing can help you boost your business by putting the customer first.

3. Versatility

Part of the reason why some business owners are so hesitant to invest in digital marketing is due to the sheer number of opportunities it brings. Is your money better spent on Google ads? Or would you see stronger results from a bigger social media push?

Understandably, that confusion can be a roadblock. But at the same time, the number of opportunities a business has online is a huge benefit.

While there may be some trial and error involved, digital marketing lets your company explore numerous exciting avenues so you can pick a strategy that works best with your vision.

So don’t fear the versatile and fast-changing nature of digital marketing. Instead, embrace the exciting opportunities it brings.

4. Better Search Engine Rankings

In the cult-classic comedy film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” Will Ferrel portrays a professional racecar driver whose motto is, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

While the grammar might not be perfect, it’s shocking how well the sentiment fits the world of digital marketing.

The top result on Google accounts for 1/3 of all query traffic. If your company isn’t on the front page of Google, there’s a good chance your customers won’t get to learn about your digital presence at all.

But digital marketing drives search results by taking a search engine optimization-based approach. By utilizing SEO tactics, you can make your digital presence more customer-friendly while advancing your marketing goals.

5. Affordability

For your money, digital marketing is a much more worthwhile investment than traditional marketing.

Say you’re looking at buying ad space on a billboard. Your audience is limited to whoever drives that stretch of road.

Now take that same money and apply it to digital marketing. Your message is no longer limited to a geographic area, even if you’re using location-based keywords.

All things considered, digital marketing is a much better use of money, particularly if you’re targeting a wide audience.

6. Better Results

Wouldn’t it be great if you could see the results of your digital marketing campaign before it went live?

In some cases, that’s a possibility! It’s all thanks to A/B testing.

Say you’re looking to start a new email campaign. You’d build two sample emails that could go out to your audience, then run them through your email preview software.

In a matter of minutes, you’d see how each sample performs and how it matches your audience data, allowing you to further tweak it to improve your results.

And that’s only the beginning.

Virtually every piece of marketing software contains baked-in analytics which can show you how you’re performing, who is reacting to your marketing, and what you may want to change.

In some cases, like social media marketing, you can make a few adjustments to your ads and rerelease them, capitalizing on your refined analytics.

7. Easier Engagement

Marketing isn’t a one-way street anymore. Customers want to interact with their favorite brands on their terms.

Digital marketing strategies like social media marketing allow you to directly interact with your audience, whether it’s answering a question, solving a problem, or just thanking them for their business.

Your audience is just a few clicks away at all times.

Experience the Benefits of Digital Marketing for Yourself

These are just a few benefits of digital marketing. It’s not too late to experience them for yourself!

Let 2020 be the year that the world falls in love with your brand. Try some of these strategies and have a happy new year.

For more tips on business management, digital marketing, or adverting in general, make sure to check back with our blog for more great content!