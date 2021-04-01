6 Web Design Tips to Make Your Site Stand Out



In a recent survey, 29% of small businesses stated that they need to improve their website. Getting a website for your business is a plus. However, you need to ensure that the website has the best design to stand out from the millions of business websites globally. If you’re planning to build a professional website for your digital marketing, you’re on the right track. Here are top web design tips that will allow you to have an outstanding site for your business. 1. Have a Clear Plan Web design is quite broad. You need to create a detailed plan to guide you on actions to take every step of the way. Each element of your web design should have a positive impact on your customers. Your first step should be to map your customers’ journey. This process ought to incorporate the first day a user visits your website until they convert to customers. Consider the pages your users are likely to view and the content that would interest them. Understanding your customers will allow you to design a site that will nurture leads. Your plan will succeed if you have the right data about your customers. You can then hire a web designer to build a professional website. 2. Declutter Your Homepage Being minimalistic on your homepage is among the web design tips that you can’t afford to ignore. Understandably, you’d want to share as much information as possible on your homepage. However, the more content you have, the harder it would be for users to get the information they want. Your homepage shouldn’t have any clutter. Have the core message, which any visitor should be able to grasp immediately. Users tend to scan through a page quickly, and they end up picking keywords, phrases, or images. Instead of focusing on the word count, try to appeal to your visitors’ emotions. When designing your homepage, have your important content above the fold. With users having an attention span of a few seconds, ensure that you communicate your main message within those seconds. Consider the best web design service to help you build a website that will appeal to all your site’s visitors. 3. Create Easily Readable Content Readability is a vital aspect of any website design. It is a measure of how easy users can recognize sentences, phrases, and words. High readability means that people can read through the content effortlessly. You can achieve readability by using large letters. Small fonts can be limiting. The recommended size is 16pts, although the number can change depending on the font you decide to use. For the fonts, serif fonts or sans serifs can be ideal, especially for longer texts. Consider having adequate contrast between your background and text color. As you use the brand colors on your website, your elements should have contrasting colors for better readability. The Contrast Checker is an online tool that can help you determine the sufficiency of your contrast. 4. Prioritize Mobile Optimization Did you know that about 72.6% of internet users will be accessing the web solely through their smartphones within the next four years? The future is mobile, and you can’t afford to miss out on your site’s mobile optimization. Your site visitors should have an easy time on your website, whether they are accessing it via their desktops or smartphones. Mobile optimization is among the web design tips gaining precedence as more people are using their mobile devices every day. You might want to put yourself in the user’s position to test your website’s mobile version. Test every page, button, and user action. If you were the visitor, would the first impression on mobile encourage you to scroll further? Ensure that the mobile website has less clutter. It would be best to minimize some page elements while scaling down some assets, such as the menu. Check out some of the mobile features that you can utilize to boost your website’s mobile design. 5. Your Homepage Should be Scrollable Your homepage should be scrollable regardless of the device one is using. Have sections that direct users to the different sections of your site. Your web design company will guide you on the crucial elements to consider on your homepage menu. Users should get to their ideal web page with a single click. Quick navigation communicates to the user that you want them to have an easy time on your website. As a result, users will visit more pages as the experience will be smooth. Your homepage’s menu should have an intro video, services/products, the about section, testimonials, and content. Within a few seconds, users should know what you’re offering. The design makes it easy for potential clients to scroll without encountering distracting or overpowering content. 6. Call-To-Action Now that your visitor has landed on your homepage, what next? You need to guide your site visitors to increase the chances of conversion. Make it as easy as possible by pointing them in the right direction. Place your call-to-actions strategically. Areas such as the top right or at the bottom of the homepage are a great place. The CTAs should be visible within the first few seconds of visiting your site. While at it, be keen on your buyer’s journey. The call-to-action won’t have any impact if you’re not attracting the right people to your site. An experienced web design agency will work with you to ensure that your visitors get to the CTA section. The Right Web Design Tips Are Essential When Building a Professional Website A professional website is indispensable when running your business today. Your website design should be user-friendly to attract the right traffic and promote conversions. Actualizing the discussed web design tips can allow your business website to move a notch higher in getting you, clients. Creating an effective website design can be daunting. You can hire a web design company for professional services. An expert will know how to go about the design and all elements that can affect your site’s effectiveness. Our site has a range of articles in sports, business, technology, health, and politics. Keep exploring for more informative content.



