6 Classic Examples of a Blog Writer’s Personality

Blogging is a practice that anyone can take part in but not everyone has the tools to excel at. If you optimize your blog and consistently post quality content, though, there’s a large handful of ways you can make money.

Before you begin, you’ll need to see if you have the personality traits of a successful blog writer.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at these six examples of a blog writer’s personality so you can see where your strengths and weaknesses lie.

1. A Strong Sense of Humor

If you want to be successful as a blogger, you’re going to need a strong sense of humor. You’ll need to know how to phrase things in a way that can make your audience laugh (at least internally).

More importantly, though, you’ll also need to understand what not to say in your blog. There’s a fine line between humor and insensitivity on certain subjects.

If you can succeed at making people laugh or smile, they’ll be far more likely to share your content with their friends. As we all know, mass sharing is how things go viral.

2. Creativity

There are millions of blogs on the Internet. More likely than not, there are hundreds of blogs that cover your topic, with each spinning the topic hundreds of different ways.

You’re going to have to find a new way to say what other people have already said.

While this can seem daunting at first, it won’t prove to be too difficult if the way you write is an expression of your personality.

Putting your personality into your content will help make your blog unique. You’ll begin to phrase things in new ways or make comparisons that others haven’t.

Creativity doesn’t end here, though. It plays a large role in not only how you approach a topic, but the topics you choose to write about.

Brainstorm for a bit about something you could write that you don’t think many people have, and then do a quick Google search to see if it’s already out there.

Eventually, you’ll strike gold and find a topic that you can have all to yourself.

3. Authority

Phrases like ‘maybe’ or ‘if you want to’ are ones you’ll need to avoid while blogging.

People don’t read blogs for a conditional choice. They read blogs because they want experts to tell them certain information.

For example, let’s assume you’re searching for content on how to jump another car’s battery using jumper cables.

You’d likely rather read content that tells you the necessary steps as opposed to something that says things like ‘this process can be dangerous if done wrong, so don’t do it if you’re not sure you can understand the directions.’

By giving clear, confident instructions (or opinions) in your content, you’ll build trust with your readers.

4. Storytelling Ability

You could write about the most interesting topic in the history of your niche, but it won’t mean much if you aren’t a remarkable storyteller.

Even if your content takes a formal tone, there are still plenty of ways to make your words more gripping on your reader. A few of these include:

Developing a hook right at the beginning to grab the reader’s attention

Holding their attention with details and unconventional analogies to keep them engaged

Offer a ‘climax’ in your writing that satisfies what they were waiting to hear or what they were searching for.

It’s also important to tell a story naturally, similar to how you would if you were speaking to the reader in person. Content that reads in an awkward or choppy way is sure to lose your audience’s attention.

If you feel your abilities aren’t enough to succeed, you could always outsource the role. You can check out Oracle Tree content marketing for more info.

5. Determination

If you ever want your blog to gain traction, you’re going to need to post quality content consistently.

Going weeks or months between posts won’t do you any favors in gaining new readers, and it may cause you to lose your existing ones. People love to see new content, so you’re going to have to satisfy this need.

It’s important to set goals and create a schedule to attain them. If all you can handle at first is posting once or twice per week, then do so. As your blog grows, you’ll be able to allocate more and more time toward it.

Determination is the core of all this, as being unwilling to push through the slow, though times will only ensure that you never get to where you want to be.

6. Patience

Blogging isn’t something that will build wealth or notoriety overnight. It might not even become significantly profitable for the first year or two.

But, this isn’t a reason to become discouraged. It’s a part of the process that you’ll have to accept.

Patience goes a long way here, as it will prevent you from becoming frustrated or questioning your motives if you don’t hit the numbers you want.

As long as your traffic is growing throughout the months (no matter how slowly), you’re on the right path.

Examples of a Blog Writer’s Personality: Final Thoughts

With the above examples of a blog writer’s personality in mind, you’ll be well on your way to deciding if blogging is the best option for you.

