5 Tips for Promoting Your Business If You’re on a Tight Budget

It’s impossible to run a small business without devoting some money to marketing it. The U.S. Small Business Administration actually suggests that small businesses earmark about 8% of their gross revenue and put it towards their marketing efforts.

But it can be difficult to do this when your small business has a low budget or even next to no budget to throw at advertisement ideas. It can make it very hard for you to do the kind of small business marketing that you need to do.

There are, however, some marketing ideas that you can put to good use without blowing your budget out of the water. Check out five promotional ideas that should work well with your tight budget below.

1. Put Together Promotional Videos for YouTube

Shooting a professional commercial and paying to air it on TV might not be one of the best advertisement ideas for your small business. It can be costly to do these things.

But there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from shooting a promo video on your own using a smartphone so that you can post it on YouTube. It’s so easy to do in this day and age, and it should drum up some interest in your business.

If possible, use the video to shine a spotlight on how a product or service that you sell works. This will make it feel informative and stop it from looking like a blatant ad for your business.

2. Set up Social Media Pages on Facebook, Instagram, Etc.

In 2020, you shouldn’t be operating a small business without social media pages on sites like Facebook and Instagram. They’re an excellent way to connect with potential customers and to share information about sales that you’re having.

They’re also an excellent way to share any videos that you make and to provide people with other content. Don’t underestimate the power of social media when it comes to running a small business.

3. Host Free Classes at Your Offices (Or Do It Virtually!)

Do you feel as though there’s something that your small business can teach people? If you own a restaurant, maybe you can teach people about how to plate a dish or something along those lines.

Whatever it is that you think you can share with the world, you should try to do it by setting up free classes at your offices. Or if you don’t want to hold classes in person, you should set them up online.

This will give you a cheap and easy way to form connections with people in your community and to build up trust.

4. Pass out Promo Products to Your Customers

There are hundreds of promo products that you can create for your small business without spending a small fortune. From pens and notebooks to beach balls and coolers, there are so many promo products available.

Invest in some of these promo products and pass them out to as many customers as you can. It’ll help spread the word about your small business in no time.

5. Beef up Your Website and Make SEO a Top Priority

If you don’t do anything else mentioned here, do this. You can’t afford to run a small business without a website.

You also can’t afford to not make SEO a top priority when running your website. You should work with a company that can get your website in front of more people’s eyes.

Learn about the advantages of online marketing as it pertains to your small business. It could really help your bottom line.

Start Using These Advertisement Ideas to Your Advantage Now

Knowing how to market your small business is of the utmost importance. Your small business isn’t going to grow and be a huge success without strong marketing campaigns.

Utilize some of the advertisement ideas found here to get your small business marketing off the ground. It shouldn’t be long before you’re reaping the rewards that come along with marketing your business effectively.

Read the articles on our blog to get more affordable and free marketing ideas for your small business.