5 Tips for Advertising New Technology with Social Media

Are you looking for the best ways that you can start advertising new technology products for your company? With 3.8 billion people active on social media across the globe, you will be sure to find your target audience on any given social media platform.

The thing is that you need to figure out the best ways to reach your target audience when using social media to market your new technology.

There are plenty of ways to target certain demographics so that your brand is seen by the right people. This is why social media marketing is so crucial for getting your name out there.

Keep reading for our guide on five of the best tips for advertising new technology with social media.

1. Know Your Goals

Posting on social media can either seem underwhelming or overwhelming depending on how you and your company views it. A great way to get this under control is to start by setting goals for your social media marketing strategy, especially when trying to market a new technology product.

There are quite a few different types of goals when you first start posting on social media. Do you want to increase your engagement, increase your awareness, increase your sales, or increase another part of your business?

Even if you’ve already created social media accounts and developed a strategy in the past, you can still revamp your strategy and set some goals for yourself.

2. Find Your Target Audience

Each social media platform has millions of users which means your target audience is out there somewhere. All you need to do is figure out which social media platform your target audience is on so you can start posting there.

It is clear that marketing with Facebook will be geared for the older generations. Of course, you might still be able to find young people on Facebook but you will be more likely to have success advertising with Instagram or another platform where the younger generation frequents.

Finding your target audience is easy as long as you ask yourself a few questions about your brand. Who is the type of person that will be buying your products? What types of social media is that person going to be using?

Asking yourself these questions will help guide you into finding the right social media platforms for advertising new technology products.

3. Build Your Voice

Creating your voice on social media is another important element of marketing. It is a way to help you stand out and a way for you and your company to build a personality.

Your brand’s voice is going to be its personality across all of your social media platforms. You want to make sure that you stay consistent when creating your voice on social media.

Talking with customers is another huge part of social media marketing which is why having a personality is vital. They will have a sense that you’re a real person and not just a company behind a computer.

Knowing your target audience can help you determine what type of personality and voice your brand should have. Whether you need a bubbly, funny, sarcastic, serious, or professional personality will depend on what your target audience will respond best to.

4. Create Shareable Content

When posting on social media you want to create content that your followers will want to share with their followers. Shareable content can be regular blog posts, photos, and videos.

Basically you need to focus on creating content that your followers will be entertained with. You don’t want to create just an advertisement for your products or services but rather something interesting.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t include a call to action within your shareable content as well. A clear CTA can guide your followers to buy your products or even follow you for more awesome content.

Creating content for social media is just like making something like business cards that you would pass out in real life. You want your content to be unique and stand out so that people will be interested in it.

For example, one way to make your business cards stand out is by adding a digital foil stamping so that it doesn’t get lost at the bottom of someone’s bag. Be sure to add a unique touch to the content that you post on social media so that it stands out and people will be more likely to share it with their followers.

5. Don’t Neglect Your Social Media

Another way to make sure that you can advertise new technology with social media is to be consistent with posting on each platform. Don’t bite off more than you can chew especially when trying to attract new followers in the beginning.

If you think you can only handle posting on one social media account consistently, then just stick to gaining followers and posting good content on one account until you can handle more.

Creating a posting schedule is the best way to keep yourself accountable so that you will stay consistent with posting on each platform. Whether you post on each account on a specific day or at specific times each day you should make a schedule and stick with it.

You can also figure out what time of day your posts gain more engagement from your followers and then try to post around that same time. Getting engagement on your posts can help to make your posts trend higher within social media. This will give them a chance to be seen by more potential followers on trending pages.

Advertising New Technology with Social Media

When advertising new technology with social media there are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to help reach your target audience. Overall, you need to make sure that you’re producing content that your followers will enjoy so they’ll stick around.

Be sure to follow any other social media trends that you may spot as they’re what really catches people’s attention on each platform.

When advertising new technology with social media there are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to help reach your target audience. Overall, you need to make sure that you're producing content that your followers will enjoy so they'll stick around.

Be sure to follow any other social media trends that you may spot as they're what really catches people's attention on each platform.