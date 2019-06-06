5 SEO Tips for Video Marketing Optimization

Did you know that on Facebook alone, users watch 100 million hours of videos every day? This goes to show how important video content is to people all around the world.

But what if your own videos aren’t gathering the attention you want? How do you go about getting those views?

It begins with boosting your video SEO! If you’re uncertain how to do that, then keep on reading. We’ll go through a bunch of video SEO tips that will help your videos reach as many people as possible.

1. Create Catchy Thumbnails

The first way most users interact with your videos is by seeing the thumbnail. This is what captures their attention and draws them in. Without a good eye-catching thumbnail, no one’s going to click on your video.

Think back to thumbnails that grabbed your own attention. What about it made it interesting? Then take that kind of information and apply it to your own.

Don’t forget to take notes as you try new things. This way you have a record of what worked and what didn’t when creating the next viral video.

2. Include a Transcript or Captions

Text of all shapes and sizes is what gets one website ranked above the other. Transcripts and captions are the quickest way to get the idea of your video in text form. It’s from this textual outline of your video that your rankings rise through Google’s algorithm.

Plus, these helpful tools are great for giving equal accessibility to your viewers as well.

3. Upload to Multiple Platforms

It’s good to include videos on your webpage but sometimes it’s even better to diversify where you post that same video.

It might seem counter-intuitive to post somewhere else, but those big video websites are big for a reason. If your content is good, many users will click on the video. From there, they’ll get the itch to find out more about your company.

Which then drives more traffic to your own website.

4. Don’t Neglect the Video Title and Description

Titles and descriptions are almost as important as the thumbnail. They need to catch the attention of your audience while also making use of different relevant keywords.

Get some extra video SEO tips from an SEO company to learn all about the best keywords for your brand. Then use them in clever ways throughout your video titles and descriptions.

5. Make Your Video the Star

When you include a video on any webpage, make sure it gets the full focus. No one wants to scroll all the way down or squint around the page to find the content they want.

Videos are great ways to share content with your viewers, so make sure they get the prominence they deserve. The easier viewers are able to find your videos, the more they’ll click on them, too!

Use These Tips to Give a Big Boost to Your Video SEO

With the help of these video SEO tips, you’ll start seeing a big difference in your rankings. Whenever you’re having trouble, make certain to refer back to this list to help get you back on the right track.

Keeping all of these things in mind might seem overwhelming at first, but soon they’ll become a habit that brings your company to the next big level.

If you have any questions, don’t forget to contact us at any time!