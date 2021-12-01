Small Business Brief

5 Key Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses


99.9 percent of all businesses in the United States are small businesses.

This means that there’s some stiff competition out there, but also that many people were able to make running a small business work.

Do you own a small business? Do you know what goes into running a successful company?

One of the key elements to a thriving business is employing marketing strategies that get your business in front of the right eyes.

Read on to learn five key marketing strategies to employ to help ensure your success!

1. A Strong Website

A robust website is one of the best marketing tools you can create. 

People can find your website organically, it can come up in search results, you can create ads that link to it, and you can share it across social media platforms.

Your site can help teach people what your business does, and provide them with the necessary contact information to get in touch with people.

2. Social Media

Most of the top companies in the world have social media. Why? Because social media is a wonderful way to market your business and connect with potential customers without spending one single cent (unless you choose to).

Be sure to create social media accounts on relevant sites and post to them regularly, so that people can forge a personal connection with your brand and establish trust with you.

3. Outsource Marketing

A viable marketing strategy is not creating a marketing strategy on your own.

If marketing isn’t your forte, and you want a professional to help, you know it’s getting done right. The marketing ideas will help move your business forward, hiring marketing help is a good idea.

Take a look at this website to see a great example of a marketing services company, and understand why they can be an excellent option.

4. Content Marketing

Content marketing involves sharing content online that uses specific keywords to drive traffic to your site.

Using specific keywords helps a business rank higher on search engines, which can help people looking for products or services that your business sells to find your site.

To take advantage of this aspect of marketing, your website has to be optimized, and it’s often helpful to have a blog as well.

This marketing method can be pretty involved, but it can also provide beautiful results!

5. Old School Marketing

Old-school marketing tactics are still 100% viable for modern businesses.

Examples of this type of marketing include:

  • Handing out business cards
  • Putting up flyers
  • Cold calling
  • Local networking groups

While many of these methods are still current, they’re often viewed as old-school methods because they don’t rely primarily on using the internet for digital marketing.

Employ Marketing Strategies Now—Reap Benefits Later

The key to having a thriving small business is using marketing strategies that get your name out there and draw people to your company in one fell swoop.

Whether you choose to handle marketing yourself or outsource it to a team with more experience, you must market your business in some way, especially in the beginning.

Pick a strategy and start implementing it today!

Want more business tips and advice? Please take a look around our site for more relevant articles like this.



