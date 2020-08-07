5 Good Reasons Small Business Owners Should Invest in Display Advertising

Display advertising is a massive opportunity for business owners. In fact, Google Display Network, one of the biggest platforms out there, has access to 90% of internet users.

So as you’re considering your advertising and marketing options, make sure that display advertising is in the mix. Perhaps you’re considering it and wondering if it’s worth the cost. In most cases, it definitely is.

Keep reading to learn the top reasons you should invest in display advertising today.

They Have Detailed Targeting Capabilities

First and foremost, display advertising is known for its robust targeting capabilities. Why does this matter?

Well, when it comes to marketing, your goal is to get your message in front of the right audience for an affordable price. You don’t want to waste money showing your ads to people who aren’t interested in buying from you.

And this is where targeting comes into play.

With display advertising, you can reach people based on multiple factors. First is demographic targeting.

You can select the gender and age range that you want to reach. Another option is targeting based on location. You can also choose which types of demographic categories you don’t want to include.

The other main targeting option is based on interests. In this category, you can show your ads to people based on the companies they like, the apps they use, or the websites they visit.

They’re Visual in Nature

In today’s digital landscape, there are lots of text-based advertisements and marketing formats. For example, think about search engine result pages.

When you do a Google search, the results are presented as a massive page of copy. And another one of the biggest ad formats out there, Google ads, are also all text-based. There’s no visual component to these popular ads.

With display ads, you can take advantage of visuals to grab the attention of potential customers. Using bright colors, engaging images and video, and unique fonts, you’ll be able to make your ad stand out from the rest of the website.

Like other ad formats, you’ll still be able to include a headline, text, and a linked URL. But you can also include the graphic or video too. This can really open up the possibilities when it comes to the creative you display.

They Grow Your Brand Awareness

Brand awareness is an important part of the marketing funnel for any company. If people have never heard of your company, how will they ever buy from you?

It’s important to get the word out about your brand and display advertising is an effective and affordable way to make that happen.

Search advertising methods, like Google Ads, are often shown to people who have an intent to purchase. Display ads, on the other hand, can help generate initial interest in your company.

This is especially effective when you place your ads on relevant sites. Say that you own a dog food business where you sell dog treats online. You’ve purchased display ad space on pet-centric sites.

So when users are looking up tips for their dogs or watching adorable puppy videos, your ad pops up on the top or side of their browser. Perfect. You’ve targeted an interested audience on a relevant website.

And now they’ve seen your ad, know who you are, and have clicked through if they’re interested to buy now or learn more.

They’re a Less Expensive Way to Advertise

In the world of advertising, there are lots of options out there. TV, billboards, radio, and print are some of the most common and long-standing formats out there.

But many of these formats, especially TV and radio commercials, can be very expensive. This is especially true because of the production costs involved.

If you’re making a TV commercial, you have to write a script, find a film crew, hire acting talent, find a video editor, and then place it on TV during the right times of day.

Display ads, on the other hand, are much cheaper in terms of production. Simply put together an image and text and you’re done!

Let’s talk about pricing too. This is another reason display ads are more affordable than lots of other advertising mediums.

Typically, display ads are sold by number of impressions, with an impression meaning one page view.

Rates can be as low as 80 cents for 1000 impressions, meaning that it only costs 80 cents to show your ad to 1000 people.

They’re Very Measurable

Let’s talk about another pro of display advertising: it’s easy to measure.

For a long time, this was one of the biggest struggles of advertising. It was super hard to measure the success of your efforts in terms of business objectives.

For example, how can you know how many sales came directly from a billboard advertisement? It’s super hard to know the exact impact.

With display ads, though, this is much easier to track. The reporting features in these platforms is incredibly robust, showing you all kinds of data.

For example, you can track clicks, views, sales from clicks, click-through rates, and many more metrics depending on your business’ goals.

You can also look at performance-based on ad type, website or app placement, or the keyword targeted.

GDN also has a tool called the view-frame window. This can help you see if anyone who has seen your ad in a specific time window has later converted into a lead or sale.

This will help you to not only know exactly how many sales came through your display ads but to also see the overall impact. How come? Because with the view-frame window, you can see the conversions that were influenced by your display ads, even if they weren’t clicked on.

Final Thoughts on Display Advertising

There you have it: the top reasons you should consider display advertising for your small business. Now that you have this information, it’s time to make a choice for your company.

