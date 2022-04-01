5 Digital Marketing Tips for Manufacturing Companies



More than 95% of small businesses have social media as part of their digital marketing strategy, 41% of these businesses actually rely on social media in order to increase their revenue. Digital marketing is a machine that has many moving parts, from social media to SEO to content marketing and more. So, how does a manufacturing company use it to its full advantage? Keep reading to find out why a solid digital marketing strategy matters for your manufacturing company. Here are 5 digital marketing tips that you can implement today. Digital Marketing Tips for Manufacturing Companies Typically, your digital marketing strategy is going to include a few strings of marketing on different platforms. Here is a list of what your digital marketing tactics might include: Content marketing covers both written and visual content created and published online

Email marketing is aimed at direct messaging to your own client or prospect database

Influencer and affiliate marketing is about using a network of other people to help increase sales or brand awareness

Social media marketing is about using Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms for content and advertising purposes

Paid advertising comes in the form of digital banner ads or Google Ads Also, SEO for manufacturing companies (Search Engine Optimization) is about optimizing your website for increased organic traffic to your website. All of these meshed together are what crate the optimum digital marketing plan. You don’t have to implement them all, as long as the ones you choose are well-thought-out and planned correctly. 1. Set a Budget The foundation of your marketing strategy is about how much you can and are willing to spend. Remember, your need to budget for things like design and copywriting as well as the resources needed to implement and manage each digital marketing campaign. 2. Put Someone in Charge It’s always best to have someone leading your marketing team. This allows accountability for marketing campaigns both in positive and negative situations. It helps to have one person to discuss your digital marketing with as opposed to having to gather many team members. It’s the same if you hire a digital marketing agency, you’ll have an Account Manager who is your point of contact and takes responsibility for your account. 3. Prioritize Branding When it comes to digital marketing, a solid, consistent brand is key to success. If you don’t have a brand identity, then now is the time to create one. Or if you do have one, perhaps a refresh is in order? Branding can help your digital marketing communicate authentically with your audience. 4. Know Your Customer Before you launch anything or design anything or publish anything, you need to know who you are targeting. Extensive research needs to be done on who your target audience is and how you plan on engaging with them. Doing this allows you to create content that is relevant and useful to them, and makes your brand seem authoritative. 5. Keep an Eye on the Competition Knowing what your competition is doing can give you an advantage with your digital marketing tactics. Perhaps they launch a campaign that’s outperforming yours, you can learn from what they’re doing right. Or they can give you insight into keyword and content strategies if their website is performing better than yours. Make time to monitor what they’re doing! Go Forth and Market Digitally! These digital marketing tips are just the tip of the proverbial digital marketing iceberg. There is so much more depth to things like social media marketing and content marketing! When all the moving parts come together though, you’re bound to see super positive results if you stick to your strategy. If you glance to the right of this page, we have an entire marketing category just waiting to go deeper into detail with you, check it out!



