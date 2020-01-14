5 Best Practices for Promoting Your Business on the Trade Show Floor

There’s no doubt that a trade show is one of the most effective places for a business to market. This is especially true if you’re an up and coming company that doesn’t have a significant presence in the industry yet. Chances are, you don’t have the budget to spend on massive advertising schemes like the big boys in your industry do.

Thus, you have to be creative in how you bring your product to market. The trade show floor is where you can really make that happen. Not only is it fairly cost-effective due to the fact that fees to bring your product in are fairly negligible, but done right it can also result in you gaining valuable market presence and capturing very high-quality leads.

Doing a trade show right, however, isn’t the simplest thing in the world. That’s why we’ve written this article: to teach you how to make the most out of this golden opportunity.

1. Think Proactive, Not Reactive

Think about what all the other companies on the trade floor are doing. They’re waiting for someone to come up and talk to them. That simply won’t cut it!

Especially if you’re not well-known in the industry already, people aren’t always going to come up and talk to you. Instead, you have to be proactive. Reach out and get people to come to your booth. Make your booth and its attendants look and sound inviting, and then proactively get people over to your space.

2. Smile More!

There are a hundred scientific studies that provide evidence for the fact that human beings are attracted to smiles. We love to smile and see other people smile at us. By simply smiling more on the trade show floor, you can associate positive energy and happy feelings with your booth.

3. Prepare with Appointment Setup

The work to make a trade show successful starts long before you actually set up your booth. You should be working hard to reach out to key players in your industry to set up appointments with them ahead of time. That way, even if there isn’t a great turnout you can still have a successful outing because of all the meetings you booked and complete.d

4. Utilize Your Talent

It’s important that you recognize and use your trade show talent. Your employees who are more extroverted, better able to make small talk and connect with people, and who can sell your product well in little elevator pitches are the ones who should be running the trade show.

5. Institute an Effective Lead Capture System

There’s no point in having tons of great conversations if you don’t follow up with these great leads. Make sure you have an effective lead capture system in place, whether that’s a simple Google Form or an Excel sheet in place.

Make the Most out of the Trade Show Floor

There you have it — now that you know how to make the most out of the trade show floor, all that remains is for you to go out and make it happen at your company!

