4 Things to Know About SMS Marketing



Are you concerned about the price and competition in digital marketing today? You aren’t the only one with those concerns. That’s why businesses everywhere are starting to turn to SMS marketing as an alternative. Reports show that 73% of companies plan to increase their SMS marketing spend in the future. If you’re looking for more marketing ideas for your business, launching an SMS marketing campaign might be the perfect solution. Below are four things about SMS marketing that are worth knowing. 1. SMS Has High Open Rates One of the biggest problems with marketing online is getting people to pay attention to your message. You have to get your message in front of many people to see any kind of traction and data. That problem isn’t as big with SMS marketing. People still read their text messages. You’ll see higher open rates than email and most other marketing methods. If you have a deal that’s too good for your customers to pass up, an SMS message will most likely get their attention. 2. SMS Is Less Expensive Digital marketing has gotten highly competitive over the past several years. Yes, you do have easy access to customers online. Unfortunately, this means it’s more you have to pay to reach those people if you want to stand out from the crowd. The SMS space is far less competitive. It offers a lower-cost approach to reaching the people who want to see your messages. It also serves as a replacement for mailers and brochures as a way to reach out on a more personal level to your customers. 3. SMS Is More Visible One of the biggest problems with email marketing is the effort you need to create a message that doesn’t get marked as spam. Email providers and blacklists track spam flags. If too many of your emails are flagged as spam, you can end up with your promotions never seen by customers. You also have to deal with messages heading to different sections of email inboxes. Gmail, for instance, puts promotions under a separate tab. You never know when someone will check the messages in that section. SMS messages don’t have these issues. They show up right in your customer’s messaging app for them to see. 4. SMS Is Trackable Many people associate text messages with old technology. They don’t believe they have the same data collection and tracking capabilities that digital marketing provides. Luckily, that’s not true. SMS marketing is highly trackable with the unique links provided in SMS messages. Every clicked link is tracked by your marketing software. You’ll know for sure how effective your SMS marketing campaign is and whether it’s worth continuing in the future. The Time to Invest in SMS Marketing Is Today Digital marketing is hot right now, but that doesn’t make it the only marketing game in town. SMS marketing is a great way to reach customers at a reasonable price. If you want to switch things up and bring new customers to your company, start your first SMS campaign today. Are you looking for more marketing tips? Read our latest blog posts to learn about other marketing methods.



