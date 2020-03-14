4 Best Business Logos of the 2010s

There are seven types of logos in the world. If you’re designing a logo for your business, it can be overwhelming to decide which is right.

One thing that can help is to look at the best business logos that are already in use. This can help you get inspired. It can also help you figure out what works.

Get inspired by these four great logos.

1. Instagram

This famous social media app that’s based on beautiful images was first released in 2010. The first logo was a brilliant visual representation of the app’s purpose. It featured camera qualities such as a lens and flash.

Then the app got a new logo and made major waves and received a lot of pushback. The new logo simplified the overall design and became a lot more colorful. In the following years, we can see the brilliance of this logo change as ancillary apps follow in suit to create a cohesive brand image across all apps.

2. Starbucks

Founded in 1971, the first Starbucks logo was brown and contained a lot of detail. This all changed in 2008 when the company first adopted the green mermaid logo we’re all familiar with today.

However, the logo reached its full potential in 2011 when the words were eliminated. Now, the round green logo both embraced modern trends while staying true to the company’s heritage.

By this time, consumers associated the green color and crowned mermaid with Starbucks. This meant that the company name was no longer necessary. The new logo allows the company to develop beyond coffee and tea.

3. Doritos

Did you know that the name Dorito means “turned golden” in Spanish? When the company first began back in 1964, the logo fully embraced the style of the times. Each letter encased in its own colored block.

These world-famous chips have gone through seven logo redesigns throughout its history. The most recent was in 2013. This new logo brilliantly combines the iconic shape of the chip into the logo.

The company was smart in sending ambassadors out all over the world to find out what people thought. This ensured the new logo resonated with their customers. It has a vibrant and youthful feel that appeals to its target audience.

4. Google

This is one of the most talked-about logos in the world. Then in 2015, Google decided to update its logo. Google made the controversial choice to do the redesign in house. If you want to follow in Google’s footsteps, you can use a logo maker to help in the design process.

No significant changes were made to the logo, which was a safe, but a smart choice. One smart choice was the make the logo smaller. By reducing the logo to a single “G”, it can now more easily fit into a wider variety of applications.

The new logo was also easy and affordable to use when updating all marketing and branding materials.

Get Inspired by the Best Business Logos

When looking at the best business logos from the 2010s, you can learn a few lessons. Stay true to your roots. Pay attention to your audience, and have your logo speak to them.

You should also consider where you want your company to go in the future and the cost of implementing your new logo.

Browse our many business articles for more helpful advice on creating the most effective logo for your company.