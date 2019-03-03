3 Different Types of Marketing Content That Are Certain to Bring Results

Did you know that nearly 50 percent of all ad spending is now digital?

That’s quite a bit of money dedicated to the digital side of things. But here’s the thing: doing the same marketing over and over again can’t produce results.

That’s why you always need to be looking for different types of marketing. Don’t know where to start?

Lucky for you, you’re in the right place. We’re breaking down some of the best different types of marketing out there.

Read on to learn more!

1. Online Conferences

Hosting a conference can be expensive and time-consuming, but hosting an online conference is as easy as having a camera and a few speakers. How effective this will be will depend on what industry you’re in of course.

If you sell stuffed animals, chances are that people won’t want to sit in on a conference about your product. But if you sell coffee, people might be interested in learning more about how to produce coffee and how they can make it.

Consider making the conference free to sign up. This will help people be more interested in your event, and it might create even more leads!

2. Infographics

Infographics are some of the most valuable types of content out there. No matter what you sell, a well-made infographic with interesting information will be effective content.

You can make this in-house with a professional designer, but there are plenty of online tools that will let you make within minutes. Some are even free.

Infographics are also great because they can stand alone on social media or fit well inside of a blog post.

3. Case Studies

If you work in the marketing or business world, general advice is great in your content. But it doesn’t show the real results people want to see.

Instead, you need to consider publishing case studies with actual results. This will ensure that people know that your content is not only interesting but also realistic.

Case studies don’t have to be long or difficult either. Just think back to the most recent success story you have and talk about it. Whether it’s a successful marketing strategy or a money pot product, you can ensure that you give people the information they want to know.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to only use positive stories for case studies. You might also want to talk about other businesses who have failed. This will give you a chance to show your readers how to do it better.

Make sure to get some tips about case studies before you start. You don’t want to waste your time with ineffective content.

Ready to Get Started with Different Types of Marketing?

Finding different types of marketing that works can feel impossible sometimes. Especially when your content now isn’t working, it can be quite discouraging to try again. But with these marketing strategies in mind, you should be ready to get started with marketing that works.

Want to improve your productivity in the office? Check out this blog to learn how!