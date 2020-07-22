10 Local Business Advertising Tips That’ll Guarantee New Customers

Do you want to capture the attention of new customers quickly? Do you have a limited budget with which to carry out your local business advertising campaign?

You’re probably not alone. Many local businesses have a limited pool of money to spend on attracting new customers. But there are plenty of ways that you can quickly pull in new customers without spending anything.

Experts suggest that you should spend 12% of your gross revenue on business advertising. But there are lots of cheaper or even free options out there.

Here are ten local advertising tips that will guarantee that you get new customers this week. Keep reading to learn more.

1. Claim Any Free Business Profiles Possible

When looking for a local business, many people head online for recommendations. When they search for your type of business, you will want to be one of the top results. But if you’ve done nothing to get yourself at the top of the results, then you won’t be there.

One of the quickest and easiest ways to get your business to the top of the search results page quickly is to claim all of your free business profiles.

This should include Google My Business, Yelp, TripAdvisor, Facebook, and any that are relevant to your specific industry.

Once you have claimed your profile, your customers will be able to leave reviews and photos. This acts as social proofing. Assuming you get great reviews, then you can look forward to your business reaping the rewards of these reviews very quickly.

2. Make Use of Social Media

Your customers are all on social media, so why aren’t you there? There are over 1.6 billion people around the world that are connected to small businesses via Facebook.

Customers love to interact with businesses and brands online. Whether you are sharing the latest products or services that you have on offer, or you’re posting articles and content that will help them get the best out of your business and services, then customers will love it.

When using social media, you need to keep working it. Post at least once a day, and make sure your content is fresh and exciting.

3. Respond to Your Online Reviews

Whenever anyone leaves you a review on social media or any of the local listings sites such as Google My Business, then you should take the time out to respond and thank them.

Building a connection with your customers is essential and it will show that you care about what they think.

Don’t just thank the positive reviews. Neutral and negative reviews should be welcomed too. Take the opportunity to learn where you can improve and really show that you’re listening to the customers that didn’t have the best experience with you.

Not only will this show your previous customers that their point of view is valid and welcome, but it will show new customers that you’re always striving for ways to improve.

4. Encourage Customer Feedback

Why not ask your customers if they wouldn’t mind dropping you a review on one of the many platforms that you’re listed on?

Make sure that you don’t try and buy reviews, and don’t offer any free things in exchange for a review. Your reviews should all be honest and trustworthy.

5. Use Flyers

One of the age-old ways of attracting new customers to your business is through the use of flyers. You can hand them our around your local city center, or stick them up on noticeboards around your local university. Anywhere there are people, you should look at handing out flyers.

6. Host Local Events

If you want to bring people to your business and get your name out there, host a local event, and invite as many people as possible.

Get the event on social media and encourage people to share it and bring their friends. The bigger the buzz, the wider your reach.

Think about ways to make your event appealing. Maybe you could hire a band or put on some kind of other entertainment.

7. Pay for a Billboard Advertisement

If you want to catch the attention of your customers as they drive around the local area, you can do this with an eye-catching advert placed on digital LED displays.

Think about how many people drive down the main roads in your town or city each day. It might be several thousand people. A well-placed sign will catch their attention.

Remember, when placing this type of ad that you will only have a couple of seconds to catch the attention of the passing driver. This means that you need to get all of the important information about your business across without passers-by having to focus too much.

8. Partner With Other Local Businesses

Why not join forces with another local business that you have some common ground with? You could co-host an event, or work together to promote each other’s businesses to each of your existing customer bases.

9. Create a Website for Your Business

If you don’t already have a website for your business, you should invest in building one. There are plenty of ways of creating a cheap website using low-cost web hosting services and services such as WordPress.

Even if you are not actively selling any products on your website, it is a good way of directing people to your brick-and-mortar premises.

10. Host a Workshop

If you want to attract people to your business, hire a specialist to come and run a workshop, or give a talk. Use your space and provide refreshments to make people feel at home.

Often, hosting this type of event will help you attract word of mouth interest via attendees social media posts.

Local Business Advertising Needn’t Break the Bank

When it comes to local business advertising you will need to have your fingers in as many pies as possible. Think about implementing as many of these online and offline strategies into your advertising plans.

For more small business tips, make sure you explore the rest of the site.