How to Select the Right Industrial Coating Material

Wondering why selecting the right industrial coating material for your products is so important?

The coating material applied to industrial products serves two main purposes. First off, it helps to protect the underlying material from inclement elements, which may reduce the working life of the products. Secondly, it can serve as a decorative coating, adding beauty to the finished product.

Achieving these two goals helps to increase customer satisfaction with your products.

With that said, choosing the correct industrial coating material for your products can be confusing. This is because there’s an overwhelming number of coating options available on the market right now.

Film Formation

It is important to understand how resin forms the film on a product on which it is applied. Film formation determines the level of environmental friendliness of the coating.

Due to environmental concerns, industries are increasingly embracing coatings formulated from colloidal dispersion in water.

Properties

The key purpose of industrial coatings is to enhance a product’s properties.

Some coatings are used to make products chemical-resistant while others are used to improve the thermal performance of products.

It’s important to consider these properties and match them to your needs.

Performance

Find out the performance qualifications of the coating material you intend to use. You shouldn’t buy an over-engineered coat. It doesn’t add sustainable value to your manufactured products.

In addition, you shouldn’t buy an under-engineered product that doesn’t add value to your product.

What are the characteristics that determine the performance of coating material?

Consider characteristics such as lifespan, color retention, abrasion resistance, among others.

Communicate your expectations to your supplier. This way, you avoid buying a product that may disappoint you.

Application

There are several methods used to apply industrial coatings. These include fluidized bed coating, wet spraying, and dip coating among others.

Always make sure you have the right skills and tools needed to apply the coating material on your products.

Drying Conditions

Do you know what happens when you assume the coating is dried and you package the product for transportation?

The paint begins to peel revealing another coating. This likely to breed attract a negative review from your customer.

Ask the supplier the following questions: can the coating be force dried? Are there special drying conditions needed after applications? Can the coating be cured under ambient conditions?

You need to find out the drying conditions during the initial stages of your project. If you package products that aren’t fully cured, parts will stick together and remove the coating.

Sanitary Considerations

Many companies in pharmaceutical and food industries use custom containers that are sterile. This helps prevent the spread of disease-causing germs. In such a case, consider the use of antimicrobial coatings. It destroys germs and hinders their spread.

There are different types of antimicrobial coatings. They fall into two broad categories: active and passive.

Passive coatings are used on the surface. They remain effective until they are scrapped off or damaged. Active coatings have special ingredients that make it remain active for long.

Temperature

You need to figure out what temperature the coating is applied, and the surface’s temperature.

Also, take into consideration the lifespan of the product. How are your products going to be utilized? Is your industry manufacturing beach umbrellas for hot weather or snowboards? Consider the temperatures your products will be subjected to during its use.

Some coatings can’t withstand exposure to temperatures beyond 300 degrees Fahrenheit. You should avoid the use of polymer coatings for high-temperature applications.

Steel alloys are best for high temperatures. No polymer can match steel alloys for high-temperature applications.

Substrate Properties

On which material will you be applying the paint? Think about the substrate of your product material. This knowledge will guide you in determining the best type of coating from the start of the project.

Consider factors such as temperature sensitivity of the substrate, profile, and contamination.

Some application processes generate a lot of heat. Substrate properties such as wood can’t handle high temperatures while some coating materials are best applied only to smooth surfaces.

Failure to choose the right type of coating will lead to rework. This type of challenge could always be avoided from the start of the project.

Coating Chemistry

Industrial coatings have different resins and chemicals, each with varying properties that you need to consider during the selection process.

The chemical and resin determine the use of the coating. For instance, acrylic resins are used in water-based paints or high-performance latex.

Supply Chain Considerations

You may not have all the facts on the best coating materials to match your customers’ needs.

A good coating supplier should be in a position to advise you based on your specific needs. They should let you know what your options are.

Durability

By understanding the properties of different coating materials, you can focus on the right product selection for your specific needs.

When assessing the durability of the coating material, it is necessary to consider resistance to dirt, staining, and burnishing.

Consider all properties of the coating material that add up to provide maximum durability.

Don’t Let the Price of the Coating Material Limit Your Options

Price is always a factor. However, it shouldn’t stop you from using high quality and spec coating material. Settle for a coating material that meets the expectations of your customers regardless of the price.

Price should only be considered after you’ve already identified coating material that matches the performance requirements of your products. You can choose the best price by requesting and comparing bids from multiple sources.

Keeping customers happy can help to grow your business through repeat sales and customer referrals.

