5 Must-Know Marketing Tips For Manufacturers

If you work in the manufacturing industry, marketing your business is important. The competition for manufacturing contracts can be fierce, so the more people that know about you and your business, the better.

When it comes to marketing tips for manufacturers, it’s important to consider a few things. For starters, it’s crucial no matter what industry you’re in to follow the trends of the internet. Google updates and other shifts can drastically change your marketing plan’s effectiveness almost overnight.

Fortunately, there are a few proven tips you can use that will help you no matter what industry you serve. Here are 5 must-know tips for internet marketing.

1. Maintain an Updated Website

Websites are like virtual business cards. People visiting your website are going to make a lot of assumptions about you and your company almost instantly. And if your site is old, outdated, or doesn’t work on mobile, their perception is not going to be good.

Think of a time you visited someone’s website and thought, “Wow, when was this website built? 1999?” Did you buy from them? It doesn’t matter what industrial products they sell; the answer is “probably not”.

An “updated” website means a lot of things, but here are some factors that really matter. Your website should:

Load quickly

Be mobile-friendly (meaning it’s easy to navigate from a smartphone or other mobile device)

Be easy to read (no ridiculous fonts or hard to see colors)

Explain the services you provide right away

List your contact information in plain sight

Without a strong website, any other marketing efforts will be one step forward, two steps back. People aren’t going to want to buy from you if your “business card” doesn’t look like it was done by a professional.

2. Leverage Keywords

Over 90 percent of people use search engines to find companies, products, and services on the web. When you’re thinking about advertising tips for manufacturers, it’s important to remember that Google and other search engines are kind of the “gatekeepers” for new potential customers.

As such, you’re going to need to learn to play by their rules. One way to do this is to ensure you’re choosing strong, specific keywords that will help people find you online.

For example, if you run a construction company in Omaha, one keyword (or phrase) that you’ll want to rank high in is “construction companies in Omaha”. If you rank high, people will find your site more easily, which leads to more business for you.

Leveraging keywords is about research. Using the search engines themselves or other search engine optimization tools can help you figure out the best keywords for marketing your business.

3. Build an Unforgettable Brand

The phrase “manufacturing company” doesn’t conjure up a ton of unforgettable images. But that doesn’t mean your business can’t build a brand people won’t forget. Doing so is a way to stand out from a sea of other manufacturers and help people remember you so they can promote you to others.

To promote your brand, build around you or the team of people running the show. People like seeing the faces behind the company, not just a logo or description of services provided.

Some things you can do to help stick out include:

Explain the cause or higher connection that your business is attached to.

Show how your business enhances your local community.

Show how your employees enjoy their jobs or take pride in their work.

Your brand will appear more “human” than many of your competitors.

4. Use Video

There’s nothing wrong with having a blog. And heck, the second tip about keywords basically implies you should be writing things out to market your brand.

But in 2019 (and beyond), video is king. According to Forbes, 55 percent of people watch video online every single day. Across social media and on your website, try to tie in the video element to further enhance your brand.

Fortunately the “human” element of your business and video kind of go hand in hand. Create content for social media that gives people an idea of your company as a whole, not just the name or products you manufacture.

5. Maximize the Presence of Current Clients

If you’ve been in business for a long time, you’ve got the benefit of a customer base already at hand. Of all the marketing tips for manufacturers, maximizing this asset is probably the best thing you can do.

What do we mean? People are more likely to buy from you when they hear from a friend (or through an online review platform like Yelp) that you can solve their problem. If you have existing clients, your marketing efforts should center around them giving feedback about your business that you can then promote to others.

Believe it or not, online reviews make up more than two-thirds of all online business purchase decisions. People are easily influenced by what they find about your business online. As a marketing tactic, building up your credibility online—through reviews, testimonials, and even posts on other websites—should be a top priority.

Marketing Tips for Manufacturers: Wrap Up

When you’re considering marketing tips for manufacturers, keep a few things in mind. You want your online presence to be strong and easy to navigate, you want people to see the human element of your business, and you want to make people that are just discovering your business more likely to reach out (which is why things like Yelp reviews matter).

The internet is a big place. But with these tips, you can stand out and generate more business for yourself.

