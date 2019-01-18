Who’s Playing?! 6 Questions to Ask When Collecting Consumer Data for Your Bingo Website

Every day, we’re creating 2.5 quintillion bytes of data that end up circulating all around the world, collecting on databases and hard drives. If you’re running a successful bingo site, you need to collect some data to communicate with your customers and help collect money. However, if you’re not careful with your consumer data, you’re going to lose customers or lose the benefits you could get from that data.

Here are four questions to ask yourself when you’re collecting data for your bingo site.

1. Are You Prepared for the Flood?

If you’re going to collect a lot of your customers’ personal data, you’re going to be drowning in data before you know it. There’s so much data to collect and to organize when you’re trying to make the most of customer contact that you need to be prepared.

You need to start by having a system in place for organizing or categorizing the data. Data needs to be put into a framework where you can use it. The right customer relationship management tool makes it easy to collect and organize the data.

Data is going to come in and could become a massively valuable asset, but if you don’t use it correctly, you’ll fail to be able to make any use of it. It costs time and money to collect data and if you don’t use that data, you’re also wasting resources.

Data management takes time to learn and so you need to be prepared to organize and store data. If you don’t have the talent on your team, don’t fret. There are lots of firms out there to help you.

2. Is Security Tight?

When you’re holding on to your customers’ data, you need to keep track of who has access to everything. Data is a privilege, not your right to have. If you’re irresponsible with it, you’re going to lose customer trust, lost profits, or even face lawsuits.

Even the best bingo games around worry about keeping their customer information secure. Your clients’ data needs to be subject to some form of encryption. If you’re not aware of how you could suffer a breach, you’re going to leave yourself open to an attack.

Hackers know that the data you keep is valuable. They target gaming sites, banks, and e-commerce sites all the time, knowing that they have a honeypot of data to steal. Even hackers who don’t use the financial information they steal could use the contact information as something to sell to third-parties without consent.

Security around your consumer data needs to be organized tightly to ensure it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.

3. Is This Collection Legal?

It’s tough to know whether or not the data you’re collecting is legal. While your users might consent to give it, it doesn’t always mean it’s legal. You might be somewhat protected, but that doesn’t mean you’re perfectly above board.

You need to create a strong privacy policy to correct your right to collect customer information. If you don’t have a strong privacy policy, you could be sued for data you collect. Make the statements as plain as possible and don’t breach your policy without changing it and letting customers know in advance.

Your best bet is to make people consent to the privacy policy before they create an account. Make your privacy policy accessible on the front page of your site. Put a link on every single page near the bottom so you’ll be protected from any potential lawsuits.

Let them know exactly who is collecting the data and what it’s going to be used for. If you plan on sharing it with someone else, that needs to be abundantly clear before you allow people to sign up for your service.

If you haven’t run your privacy policy past your lawyer, get them to take a look. There are lots of standard policies to base yours on before you make your own.

4. Can You Receive Benefits?

First, you might think about selling your customers’ information to a third party. While this is tempting, you might need to pump the brakes before you move forward with it. Even if you disclose it in your privacy policy, it could rub some users the wrong way if they don’t get any clear benefit from it.

However, as long as you’ve fully disclosed to your customers that you plan on selling data, you’ll be fine. Know that some of your customers are going to be less willing to share data with you if you sell it. While some people want to get some tangential benefits from services like yours, others might be turned off.

You need to focus on keeping your customers as long as possible, so don’t violate their trust by being irresponsible with their data.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get any benefits at all from data. If you use it to narrow and target your customers better, you’ll make a stronger profit and be able to grow your base. If you’re able to put together ads that speak to your customers better, you’ll find that your customers will respond better.

Knowing their wants and needs in advance of using their data or trying to get added benefits from their trust is vital. Plan your moves before you make any major leaps.

Consumer Data Is a Sensitive Resource

If you’re not careful with your consumer data, you’ll suffer a bad reputation, lawsuits or even lose your customers. It costs a lot of money to gain just one customer so you need to maintain their trust once you have them hooked on your bingo services.

If you’re finding all this data management is too stressful, follow our guide to relieving stress at work.