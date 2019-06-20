Top 4 Best Summer Music Festivals of 2019

Where else can you pair a ripped thrift store cowboy hat with a $500 Chanel mini-dress? A music festival, of course!

Summer means it’s music festival time. And if you’re really into music (like we are), you’ll plan your vacay around the best ones.

In this article, we’ve put together a mix of rap, rock, country, and everything in between. You’re in for an amazing summer if you can make it to one or more of these festivals.

Keep reading to hear our list of the 5 best summer music festivals in 2019.

1. Lollapalooza

Date: August 1-4, 2019

Place: Grant Park, Chicago.

If you’re looking for a vintage ’90s music festival, Lollapalooza is an absolute must. This incredible festival has been going strong since 1991. That’s the verification you need to know it’s one of the top festivals in the world.

This year’s event features over 170 musical acts on eight different stages. The lineup includes Lil’ Wayne, Kacey Musgraves, and Perry Farrell. There’s something for every music lover here.

And if you love Chicago, you’ll love Lolla. Their event features lots of local love. And that includes some of Chicago’s favorite food vendors!

2. Railbird

Date: August 10-11, 2019

Place: Lexington, KY

Who doesn’t love bourbon? The Railbird Festival prides itself on its beauty, its bourbon, and its horses. That’s because the festival takes place on the old Keeneland horseracing grounds.

You’ll find bourbon tasting mixed with horse betting at this southern gem. And bring your hat! Because you’ll see some of the biggest floppy hats around in Lexington.

You’ll get to listen to the colorful acts of Brandi Carlile, Mandolin Orange, and The Raconteurs. And who wouldn’t want to listen in on the music of a band called Low Cut Connie? Or the bluegrass beauty of Robert Earl Keene?

3. Pitchfork

Date: July 19-21, 2019

Place: Union Park, Chicago

Another wonderful Chicago festival, you won’t want to miss is the Pitchfork Festival. This festival prides itself on being fresh, welcoming, and reasonably priced.

There will be a ton of specialty vendors, shops, and retail fares to take part in while you enjoy the music. There’s even a kids zone where kids can experiment with different musical instruments.

The lineup includes the 60th birthday celebration of The Isley Brothers. Plus, popular acts like Belle & Sebastian and Robyn.

4. Austin City Limits (ACL)

Date: October 4-6, 2019

Place: Zilker Park, Austin

Guns ‘N Roses, The Cure, Mumford & Sons… Um, yes, please!

Seriously though, ACL sports the most diverse, and most celebrated lineup of musical acts on our list. It’s a must-see festival for 2019.

The festival takes place over two weekends and has over 125 acts performing on eight stages. And if you’ve never been to Austin, it’s time you made the trip. ACL features some of Austin’s finest artists, food vendors, and natural scenery.

Some of your ticket proceeds go to the Austin Park Foundation. Zilker Metro Park, where the festival is HQ’d, is one of Austin’s most beautiful. You’ll find trails, dog parks, and scenic picnic areas all right in the city limits.

Go All In! The Best Summer Music Festivals of 2019

It’s time you expand your musical horizon and visit some of the best summer music festivals of 2019!

Enjoy southern horseracing hospitality at Railbird. Explore Chicago and all it has to offer at Lollapalooza and Pitchfork. And round out your experience by going deep in the heart of Texas this fall.

