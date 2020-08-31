Digital TV Recorder Technologies: How to Record Shows to Watch Later

Last week, your show ended with a cliffhanger. You have to find out if your favorite character makes it out of that car crash alive, but you’re stuck in traffic. Stop checking your watch, you’re not going to make it home in time for the reveal.

Having a digital TV recorder would save you from those sweaty drives home. Recording your favorite soaps no longer requires a physical VHS cassette. Instead, check out these new options for your viewing pleasure.

Digital TV Recorder With Cable

If you still have cable, you might be in luck. Most cable companies have revamped their technologies and now allow for recording potential. Some digital media providers, like Verizon or Comcast, provide their customers with digital boxes.

These boxes harness the power of fiber optics for groundbreaking speeds. This is how you’re able to seamlessly navigate to different channels and watch your shows in high-def without buffering.

For those of us in the boonies, and the only option is satellite, use DirectTV. They offer antenna options. Some of it’s complicated, so hire TV antenna installation services to avoid the headache.

One of the integrated technologies in newer cable boxes is the ability to record televisions. More importantly, they can be programmed to record shows when you’re not available to do it manually.

Depending on your cable provider, the cable boxes can automatically record shows based on channels, times, and even genres.

Select your favorite programs and allow the box-set to do the rest.

Options Outside of Cable Companies

Not all companies offer the ability to record television shows. Perhaps they don’t have the contracts with media companies or their boxes aren’t quite up-to-date.

Whatever the reason, if your provider doesn’t provide the service of digital TV recording, don’t fret. There are third-party options.

Probably the most notable is TiVo. It works with your cable’s selection of shows, as well as local broadcasting (it has a builtin antenna for nearby waves).

Another low-hassle alternative is Amazon’s DVR, the Amazon Fire TV Recast. It has its own coaxial port, and it also functions over WiFi. So, it doesn’t have to be plugged directly into the television.

If you don’t want to spend the extra cash for a third-party device (they can be expensive), then try a subscription plan. The network that broadcasts your show likely has a streaming service — you won’t have to record a thing.

Direct TV Recording

There are some newer models of television that don’t require the use of DVR sets. These TVs have the functionality built right in, which is pretty handy. Just pick the output channel (the HDMI selection) and set the TV to record.

If your TV doesn’t offer this functionality, it may offer USB or external hard drive support. These can be configured to record directly to the storage devices.

Hit Record!

Cancel your subscription to TV Guide. You don’t have to adhere to your show’s schedule any longer.

Cable set boxes often have a digital TV recorder. If not, there are alternatives like TiVo or built-in recording options housed in the TV.

Interesting in learning more about digital recording?