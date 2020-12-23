Birthday Freebies? Yes, Please!

Birthdays are such a special time of year when you get to celebrate turning a year older. What can make birthdays better than receiving some birthday freebies? You may be wondering where all these birthday freebies can be found, and that’s what we’re here for.

Below you’re going to find a list of places that offer free items on your birthday. Talk about getting the VIP treatment; we want to ensure you’ve got the best birthday possible. Don’t stop reading now; you’re going to want to know what the best birthday freebies 2020 are.

Benihana

If you’re a fan of the food served and the atmosphere that you find at Benihana’s, you’re going to want to take the time to stop by on your birthday. Brace yourselves because on your birthday, not only will you get to enjoy some delicious food, but Benihana’s will give you a $30.00 birthday certificate that you can use in any way you choose.

You could use it towards your current meal, or you could save it for another time, whatever you choose, you’ve got a free meal certificate to use; Happy Birthday.

Bonefish Grill

If you’re someone that likes to focus on the beginning and end of a meal, you’re going to want to hear this next birthday freebie that made our list for a good reason. When you visit the Bonefish Grill on your birthday, you will receive a free serving of their delicious bang bang shrimp.

After you’ve enjoyed your appetizer and your entrée, the next gift the restaurant had to offer you is a free dessert of your choosing. And trust us, you’re going to have a hard time choosing from their extensive list of desserts that all sound too good to be true.

Dippin Dots

Dippin Dots is a tasty take on ice cream without the mess. If you thought that one birthday freebie was nice, what about a week of freebies. Dippin Dots provides those celebrating their birthdays coupons for the entire week.

If you wanted to taste every flavor of Dippin Dots, the company has to offer the week of your birthday is the best time to do it. Take advantage of the coupons given to you and ignite your taste buds.

This proves that Dippin Dots are for more than just sporting arenas and events.

DSW Shoes

DSW is one of the most notorious shoe brands, and rightfully so. There are so many styles, colors, and prices of shoes that it’s challenging to decide on your favorites to purchase.

On your birthday, DSW gives everyone $5.00 towards their next purchase. Get to shopping because you’re not going to want this coupon to expire before you’ve got a chance to use it.

This birthday coupon is enough to get yourself some unique birthday shoes to embrace another year.

Dunkin Donuts

When it comes to freebies on your birthday, there’s no better way to start the day off than with a fresh cup of coffee. On your birthday, make sure that you wake up early and get on over to Dunkin Donuts.

On your birthday, with proof, they will give you a free birthday beverage. Whether you enjoy an iced beverage or a warm cup of joe, your choice of drink is on the house on your birthday.

Houlihan

Houlihan has a ton of entrees and dishes on their menu that will make your mouth water. And that’s why on your birthday, take the time to dine at the restaurant and select either your favorite entrée or try a new one.

As a birthday treat to loyal patrons, Houlihan’s doors the bill for your entrée during your visit. After your meal, you might not have room for dessert, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the time to check it out.

Macy’s

To enjoy this birthday freebie, you’ve got to ensure that you’re a member of their star program. For those that are a member of the Macy’s star program, you’ll be given a special gift to let you know that on your birthday their thinking of you and appreciate you for doing business with them.

We can’t spill the beans on what the special surprise is, but we can guarantee that you’ll have the happiest of birthdays, and it’ll only get better once you’ve received this special gift.

Medieval Times

Are you a fan of Medical Times and the entire festival experience? If so, this is one birthday freebie you’re definitely not going to want to miss. The Medieval Times theater presents a feast like no other and unforgettable entertainment.

When you visit the arena for your birthday, not only will you enjoy the festivities, but you’ll also get to enjoy the robust feast and the entire tournament free of charge.

Birthday Freebies: Putting Emphasis on Happy Birthday

Birthday freebies are the icing on the cake when it comes to celebrating your birthday. There’s so much to celebrate on your big day, and you’re the top priority; that’s why all these places seek to make you feel special on your day.

Don’t let your birthday go by without taking the time to indulge in all the birthday freebies that are offered in your area. Who knows, by the end of your birthday, you’re going to be so full of freebies that you’ll be overwhelmed with happiness.

We hope that this post was full of information you were looking for. If so, we encourage you to check out some of the other posts that we’ve published in the blog section for our readers like you.