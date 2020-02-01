5 New Landscaping Trends for Businesses to Watch in 2020

Are you looking for a way to freshen up your business’s facade?

Then you may want to try a new landscaping design.

If you’re interested in mixing up your storefront’s flora but aren’t sure where to start, don’t worry! We’re here to help

Here are five of the most popular commercial landscaping trends you should know about right now.

1. Color Is Still Key

The primary purpose of landscaping is to make your storefront or place of business look it’s absolute best. So, you’re going to want to make sure you include a few fun and fresh pops of color in your landscaping design.

Bright flowers and other vibrant flora are an excellent way to draw the eye of consumers while brightening up your storefront’s curb appeal.

2. Add Some Lights

Who says you can enjoy nature’s splendor after dark?

Adding spotlights and garden lights to your landscaping is an excellent way to highlight your beautiful plants after the sun goes down, while also illuminating your place of business.

Lighting, while beautiful, is also a fantastic way to boost your business’s security.

So, whether you’re trying to show off your stunning hydrangeas, or just looking for an easy way to keep customers and employees safe outdoors, adding lighting to your landscaping can help.

3. Hardy Plants

When it comes to choosing which plants to include in your landscaping, it pays to pick durable plants.

Watering your outdoor plants isn’t just wasteful, but it can also be expensive. Fortunately, you can bypass the need for frequent watering by planting drought-resistant, or hardy plants.

Not only will drought-resistant plants save you a lot of money in the long run, but they’re also a little bit kinder to mother nature. And these days, going green is a number one priority among business owners and consumers across the country.

4. On Multiple Levels

Multi-level or tiered landscaping is an easy and beautiful way to add a little dimension to your outdoor areas.

While the tiered look is generally reserved for hilly or sloped areas, you can create the same striking effect on a flat surface by using plants of varying heights.

5. Keep it Local

Finally, one of the most significant changes in commercial landscaping trends is the push toward keeping everything local.

A staggering 88% of consumers want companies to make more ethical and environmentally friendly decisions. And, one of the easiest ways to boost your business’s green profile is by being more mindful of what kinds of plants you use in your landscaping.

By using plants that are native to your area, you won’t have to rely as heavily on aids like fertilizer to help them stay healthy and vibrant. On top of that, you’ll be able to give your local ecosystem a bit of a boost, while making your business look beautiful.

A local commercial landscaping service will be able to help you compile a list of attractive plants that are native to your area and create a design that works for you and your business.

Designing Your New Landscaping

Now that you’re up to date on all the new landscaping trends shaking up the horticulture world, it’s time to get to work designing your company’s new front garden.

Are you looking for more advice on how you can take your business’s brick and mortar locations to the next level? We’ve got you covered!

Check out the rest of our blog for more helpful articles, tips, and tricks today!