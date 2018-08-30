The Top Ways to Improve the Warehouse Receiving Process

Warehouse receiving is integral when keeping up with inventory and supplying products to customers. Here are the top ways to improve the receiving process.



Warehouse operations can make or break a business. Is your warehouse experiencing problems maintaining inventory? Keeping an accurate inventory is essential to supply your clients.

Most issues in inventory stem from errors during warehouse receiving. Do you have your own warehouse receiving process? If so, is it tailored to your business?

Not sure how to improve your current receiving procedures? We’ve you covered. Here are some ways to improve your warehouse receiving process:

1. Set up Your Pre-Receiving Procedure

Having the right pre-receiving procedure will be essential for your operations to run smooth.

These procedures must take into consideration employee safety, type of cargo, and requirements for easy shipment processing.

It’s important to inform suppliers of these requirements to improve your receiving process. Some of the requirements you may consider are palletized or loose cargo, cases or packages per pallet, label information and placement. You should try to receive as much of your cargo palletized.

This will improve your receiving process exponentially. Some of your customers or shippers won’t have control over these requirements. In this case, you should require a detailed information about their shipments.

This will make it easier for your team to receive the cargo. Also, you should consider requiring all carriers proper documentation about the cargo.

2. Schedule Warehouse Receiving Labor and Booking According to the Shipments

On average, 65 percent of warehouse operating budgets goes toward labor costs. If you have the right pre-receiving procedures, your warehouse manager will be able to assign the workforce according to the workload of the shipments. Lack of information about the shipments doesn’t allow warehouses to plan effectively.

One way to improve your warehouse receiving process is asking the carriers to pre-book their delivery. Your warehouse manager can use this information to assign the workforce according to the demand. It’s a great way to lower labor costs and run more efficient warehouse operations.

3. Efficient Unloading for Palletized and Loose Cargo

Efficient unloading is difficult when you receive loose cargo. This type of unloading is time-consuming but, you must put the safety of your employees first. Make sure you assign the right workforce for the shipment the warehouse is receiving.

If most of your cargo comes palletized, your unloading process will be fast. To improve your warehouse safety and receiving, you may consider hiring employees who possess certifications such as forklift operator. Click here to learn more.

4. Tailoring Your Verification Process

To improve your receiving process, you must set a standard verification procedure. This process is labor intensive and expensive.

But, you can put in place a procedure that sets how your employees will make the pallet or item count and verification report. A standard procedure will speed your receiving process and lower labor costs.

Bottom Line

Improving your warehouse receiving practices increases your warehouse efficiency. This translates into business growth and more revenue. Your warehouse receiving process must fit your business.

What works at some warehouses may not work at yours. Do you only manage full pallet orders?

Are you going to manage a mix of pallets, cases or units?

These are some of the details that will determine the receiving procedures in a warehouse.

When designing your own procedures, you should keep in mind the commodities and orders your warehouse will handle.

Want to learn more ways to improve your warehouse operations? Check out our blog to learn more.